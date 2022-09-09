Schließen

Risk Communicaton of Natural Hazards

Author details:Anna HeidenreichORCiD
Subtitle (English):explaining pathways to adaptive behaviour by applying psychological theories and using multiple quantative methods in the context of heat stress and flooding
Reviewer(s):Annegret ThiekenORCiDGND, Sabine Pahl, Sebastian BambergORCiD
Supervisor(s):Annegret Thieken, Ariane Walz
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2022/07/07
Release date:2022/09/09
Number of pages:XII, 141
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften

