Risk Communicaton of Natural Hazards
|Author details:
|Anna HeidenreichORCiD
|Subtitle (English):
|explaining pathways to adaptive behaviour by applying psychological theories and using multiple quantative methods in the context of heat stress and flooding
|Reviewer(s):
|Annegret ThiekenORCiDGND, Sabine Pahl, Sebastian BambergORCiD
|Supervisor(s):
|Annegret Thieken, Ariane Walz
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2022
|Publication year:
|2022
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2022/07/07
|Release date:
|2022/09/09
|Number of pages:
|XII, 141
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften