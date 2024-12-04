Continuous auditing and threat detection in multi-cloud infrastructure

Efficient change control and configuration management is imperative for addressing the emerging security threats in cloud infrastructure. These threats majorly exploit misconfiguration vulnerabilities e.g. excessive permissions, disabled logging features and publicly accessible cloud storage buckets. Traditional security tools and mechanisms are unable to effectively and continuously track changes in cloud infrastructure owing to transience and unpredictability of cloud events. Therefore, novel tools that are proactive, agile and continuous are imperative. This article proposes CSBAuditor, a novel cloud security system that continuously monitors cloud infrastructure, to detect malicious activities and unauthorized changes. CSBAuditor leverages two concepts: state transition analysis and reconciler pattern to overcome the aforementioned security issues. Furthermore, security metrics are used to compute severity scores for detected vulnerabilities using a novel scoring system: Cloud Security Scoring System . CSBAuditor has been

Efficient change control and configuration management is imperative for addressing the emerging security threats in cloud infrastructure. These threats majorly exploit misconfiguration vulnerabilities e.g. excessive permissions, disabled logging features and publicly accessible cloud storage buckets. Traditional security tools and mechanisms are unable to effectively and continuously track changes in cloud infrastructure owing to transience and unpredictability of cloud events. Therefore, novel tools that are proactive, agile and continuous are imperative. This article proposes CSBAuditor, a novel cloud security system that continuously monitors cloud infrastructure, to detect malicious activities and unauthorized changes. CSBAuditor leverages two concepts: state transition analysis and reconciler pattern to overcome the aforementioned security issues. Furthermore, security metrics are used to compute severity scores for detected vulnerabilities using a novel scoring system: Cloud Security Scoring System . CSBAuditor has been evaluated using various strategies including security chaos engineering (fault injection) strategies on Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform. CSBAuditor effectively detects misconfigurations in real-time with a detection rate of over 98%. Also, the performance overhead is within acceptable limits. (c) 2020 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.

