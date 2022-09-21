Tracking downstream variability in large grain-size distributions in the South-Central Andes

Mixed sand- and gravel-bed rivers record erosion, transport, and fining signals in their bedload size distributions. Thus, grain-size data are imperative for studying these processes. However, collecting hundreds to thousands of pebble measurements in steep and dynamic high-mountain river settings remains challenging. Using the recently published digital grain-sizing algorithm PebbleCounts, we were able to survey seven large (>= 1,000 m2) channel cross-sections and measure thousands to tens-of-thousands of grains per survey along a 100-km stretch of the trunk stream of the Toro Basin in Northwest Argentina. The study region traverses a steep topographic and environmental gradient on the eastern margin of the Central Andean Plateau. Careful counting and validation allows us to identify measurement errors and constrain percentile uncertainties using large sample sizes. In the coarse >= 2.5 cm fraction of bedload, only the uppermost size percentiles (>= 95th) vary significantly downstream, whereas the 50th and 84th percentiles show less

Mixed sand- and gravel-bed rivers record erosion, transport, and fining signals in their bedload size distributions. Thus, grain-size data are imperative for studying these processes. However, collecting hundreds to thousands of pebble measurements in steep and dynamic high-mountain river settings remains challenging. Using the recently published digital grain-sizing algorithm PebbleCounts, we were able to survey seven large (>= 1,000 m2) channel cross-sections and measure thousands to tens-of-thousands of grains per survey along a 100-km stretch of the trunk stream of the Toro Basin in Northwest Argentina. The study region traverses a steep topographic and environmental gradient on the eastern margin of the Central Andean Plateau. Careful counting and validation allows us to identify measurement errors and constrain percentile uncertainties using large sample sizes. In the coarse >= 2.5 cm fraction of bedload, only the uppermost size percentiles (>= 95th) vary significantly downstream, whereas the 50th and 84th percentiles show less variability. We note a relation between increases in these upper percentiles and along-channel junctions with large, steep tributaries. This signal is strongly influenced by lithology and geologic structures, and mixed with local hillslope input. In steep catchments like the Toro Basin, we suggest nonlinear relationships between geomorphic metrics and grain size, whereby the steepest parts of the landscape exert primary control on the upper grain-size percentiles. Thus, average or median metrics that do not apply weights or thresholds to steeper topography may be less predictive of grain-size distributions in such settings.

