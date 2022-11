Growth dynamics and mechanical properties of E. coli biofilms

Biofilms are complex living materials that form as bacteria get embedded in a matrix of self-produced protein and polysaccharide fibres. The formation of a network of extracellular biopolymer fibres contributes to the cohesion of the biofilm by promoting cell-cell attachment and by mediating biofilm-substrate interactions. This sessile mode of bacteria growth has been well studied by microbiologists to prevent the detrimental effects of biofilms in medical and industrial settings. Indeed, biofilms are associated with increased antibiotic resistance in bacterial infections, and they can also cause clogging of pipelines or promote bio-corrosion. However, biofilms also gained interest from biophysics due to their ability to form complex morphological patterns during growth. Recently, the emerging field of engineered living materials investigates biofilm mechanical properties at multiple length scales and leverages the tools of synthetic biology to tune the functions of their constitutive biopolymers. This doctoral thesis aims at

Recently, the emerging field of engineered living materials investigates biofilm mechanical properties at multiple length scales and leverages the tools of synthetic biology to tune the functions of their constitutive biopolymers. This doctoral thesis aims at clarifying how the morphogenesis of Escherichia coli (E. coli) biofilms is influenced by their growth dynamics and mechanical properties. To address this question, I used methods from cell mechanics and materials science. I first studied how biological activity in biofilms gives rise to non-uniform growth patterns. In a second study, I investigated how E. coli biofilm morphogenesis and its mechanical properties adapt to an environmental stimulus, namely the water content of their substrate. Finally, I estimated how the mechanical properties of E. coli biofilms are altered when the bacteria express different extracellular biopolymers. On nutritive hydrogels, micron-sized E. coli cells can build centimetre-large biofilms. During this process, bacterial proliferation and matrix production introduce mechanical stresses in the biofilm, which release through the formation of macroscopic wrinkles and delaminated buckles. To relate these biological and mechanical phenomena, I used time-lapse fluorescence imaging to track cell and matrix surface densities through the early and late stages of E. coli biofilm growth. Colocalization of high cell and matrix densities at the periphery precede the onset of mechanical instabilities at this annular region. Early growth is detected at this outer annulus, which was analysed by adding fluorescent microspheres to the bacterial inoculum. But only when high rates of matrix production are present in the biofilm centre, does overall biofilm spreading initiate along the solid-air interface. By tracking larger fluorescent particles for a long time, I could distinguish several kinematic stages of E. coli biofilm expansion and observed a transition from non-linear to linear velocity profiles, which precedes the emergence of wrinkles at the biofilm periphery. Decomposing particle velocities to their radial and circumferential components revealed a last kinematic stage, where biofilm movement is mostly directed towards the radial delaminated buckles, which verticalize. The resulting compressive strains computed in these regions were observed to substantially deform the underlying agar substrates. The co-localization of higher cell and matrix densities towards an annular region and the succession of several kinematic stages are thus expected to promote the emergence of mechanical instabilities at the biofilm periphery. These experimental findings are predicted to advance future modelling approaches of biofilm morphogenesis. E. coli biofilm morphogenesis is further anticipated to depend on external stimuli from the environment. To clarify how the water could be used to tune biofilm material properties, we quantified E. coli biofilm growth, wrinkling dynamics and rigidity as a function of the water content of the nutritive substrates. Time-lapse microscopy and computational image analysis revealed that substrates with high water content promote biofilm spreading kinetics, while substrates with low water content promote biofilm wrinkling. The wrinkles observed on biofilm cross-sections appeared more bent on substrates with high water content, while they tended to be more vertical on substrates with low water content. Both wet and dry biomass, accumulated over 4 days of culture, were larger in biofilms cultured on substrates with high water content, despite extra porosity within the matrix layer. Finally, the micro-indentation analysis revealed that substrates with low water content supported the formation of stiffer biofilms. This study shows that E. coli biofilms respond to the water content of their substrate, which might be used for tuning their material properties in view of further applications. Biofilm material properties further depend on the composition and structure of the matrix of extracellular proteins and polysaccharides. In particular, E. coli biofilms were suggested to present tissue-like elasticity due to a dense fibre network consisting of amyloid curli and phosphoethanolamine-modified cellulose. To understand the contribution of these components to the emergent mechanical properties of E. coli biofilms, we performed micro-indentation on biofilms grown from bacteria of several strains. Besides showing higher dry masses, larger spreading diameters and slightly reduced water contents, biofilms expressing both main matrix components also presented high rigidities in the range of several hundred kPa, similar to biofilms containing only curli fibres. In contrast, a lack of amyloid curli fibres provides much higher adhesive energies and more viscoelastic fluid-like material behaviour. Therefore, the combination of amyloid curli and phosphoethanolamine-modified cellulose fibres implies the formation of a composite material whereby the amyloid curli fibres provide rigidity to E. coli biofilms, whereas the phosphoethanolamine-modified cellulose rather acts as a glue. These findings motivate further studies involving purified versions of these protein and polysaccharide components to better understand how their interactions benefit biofilm functions. All three studies depict different aspects of biofilm morphogenesis, which are interrelated. The first work reveals the correlation between non-uniform biological activities and the emergence of mechanical instabilities in the biofilm. The second work acknowledges the adaptive nature of E. coli biofilm morphogenesis and its mechanical properties to an environmental stimulus, namely water. Finally, the last study reveals the complementary role of the individual matrix components in the formation of a stable biofilm material, which not only forms complex morphologies but also functions as a protective shield for the bacteria it contains. Our experimental findings on E. coli biofilm morphogenesis and their mechanical properties can have further implications for fundamental and applied biofilm research fields.

