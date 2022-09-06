Schließen

Adverbial Relations in Turkish-German Bilingualism

  • The Turkish Language in diaspora is in process of change due to different Language constellations of immigrants and the dominance of majority Languages. This led to a great interest in various research areas, particularly in linguistics. Against this background, this study focuses on developmental change in the use of adverbial clause-combining constructions in Turkish-German bilingual students' oral and written text Production. It illustrates the use of non-finite constructions and some unique alternative strategies to express adverbial relations with authentic examples in Turkish and German. The findings contribute to a better understanding of how bilingual competencies vary in expressing adverbial relations depending on Language contact and extra-linguistic factors.

Metadaten
Author details:Seda Yilmaz WörfelORCiDGND
ISBN:978-3-8309-4542-0
Title of parent work (German):Mehrsprachigkeit ; 53
Publisher:Waxmann
Place of publishing:Münster
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Date of final exam:2019/05/13
Release date:2022/09/06
Number of pages:265
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik

