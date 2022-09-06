Adverbial Relations in Turkish-German Bilingualism
- The Turkish Language in diaspora is in process of change due to different Language constellations of immigrants and the dominance of majority Languages. This led to a great interest in various research areas, particularly in linguistics. Against this background, this study focuses on developmental change in the use of adverbial clause-combining constructions in Turkish-German bilingual students' oral and written text Production. It illustrates the use of non-finite constructions and some unique alternative strategies to express adverbial relations with authentic examples in Turkish and German. The findings contribute to a better understanding of how bilingual competencies vary in expressing adverbial relations depending on Language contact and extra-linguistic factors.