The doctoral thesis presented provides a comprehensive view of laser-based ablation techniques promoted to new fields of operation, including, but not limited to, size, composition, and concentration analyses. It covers various applications of laser ablation techniques over a wide range of sizes, from single molecules all the way to aerosol particles. The research for this thesis started with broadening and deepening the field of application and the fundamental understanding of liquid-phase IR-MALDI. Here, the hybridization of ion mobility spectrometry and microfluidics was realized by using IR-MALDI as the coupling technique for the first time. The setup was used for monitoring the photocatalytic performance of the E-Z isomerization of olefins. Using this hybrid, measurement times were so drastically reduced that such photocatalyst screenings became a matter of minutes rather than hours. With this on hand, triple measurements screenings could not only be performed within ten minutes, but also with a minimum amount of resources highlighting its potential as a green chemistry alternative to batch-sized reactions. Along the optimizing process of the IR-MALDI source for microfluidics came its application for another liquid sample supply method, the hanging drop. This demarcated one of the first applications of IR-MALDI for the charging of sub-micron particles directly from suspensions via their gas-phase transfer, followed by their characterization with differential mobility analysis. Given the high spectral quality of the data up to octuply charged particles became experimentally accessible, this laid the foundation for deriving a new charge distribution model for IR-MALDI in that size regime. Moving on to even larger analyte sizes, LIBS and LII were employed as ablation techniques for the solid phase, namely the aerosol particles themselves. Both techniques produce light-emitting events and were used to quantify and classify different aerosols. The unique configuration of stroboscopic imaging, photoacoustics, LII, and LIBS measurements opened new realms for analytical synergies and their potential application in industry. The concept of using low fluences, below 100 J/cm2, and high repetition rates of up to 500 Hz for LIBS makes for an excellent phase-selective LIBS setup. This concept was combined with a new approach to the photoacoustic normalization of LIBS. Also, it was possible to acquire statistically relevant amounts of data in a matter of seconds, showing its potential as a real-time optimization technique. On the same time axis, but at much lower fluences, LII was used with a similar methodology to quickly quantify and classify airborne particles of different compositions. For the first time, aerosol particles were evaluated on their LII susceptibility by using a fluence screening approach.

