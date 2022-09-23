Blaulicht-aktivierbares Proteinexpressionssystem in Saccharomyces cerevisiae
Blue light-inducible protein expression system in Saccharomyces cerevisiae
Synthetische Transkriptionsfaktoren bestehen wie natürliche Transkriptionsfaktoren aus einer DNA-Bindedomäne, die sich spezifisch an die Bindestellensequenz vor dem Ziel-Gen anlagert, und einer Aktivierungsdomäne, die die Transkriptionsmaschinerie rekrutiert, sodass das Zielgen exprimiert wird. Der Unterschied zu den natürlichen Transkriptionsfaktoren ist, sowohl dass die DNA-Bindedomäne als auch die Aktivierungsdomäne wirtsfremd sein können und dadurch künstliche Stoffwechselwege im Wirt, größtenteils chemisch, induziert werden können. Optogenetische synthetische Transkriptionsfaktoren, die hier entwickelt wurden, gehen einen Schritt weiter. Dabei ist die DNA-Bindedomäne nicht mehr an die Aktivierungsdomäne, sondern mit dem Blaulicht-Photorezeptor CRY2 gekoppelt. Die Aktivierungsdomäne wurde mit dem Interaktionspartner CIB1 fusioniert. Unter Blaulichtbestrahlung dimerisieren CRY2 und CIB1 und damit einhergehend die beiden Domänen, sodass ein funktionsfähiger Transkriptionsfaktor entsteht. Dieses System wurde in die Saccharomyces cerevisiae genomisch integriert. Verifiziert wurde das konstruierte System mit Hilfe des Reporters yEGFP, welcher durchflusszytometrisch detektiert werden konnte. Es konnte gezeigt werden, dass die yEGFP Expression variabel gestaltet werden kann, indem unterschiedlich lange Blaulichtimpulse ausgesendet wurden, die DNA-Bindedomäne, die Aktivierungsdomäne oder die Anzahl der Bindestellen, an dem sich die DNA-Bindedomäne anlagert, verändert wurden. Um das System für industrielle Anwendungen attraktiv zu gestalten, wurde das System vom Deepwell-Maßstab auf Photobioreaktor-Maßstab hochskaliert. Außerdem erwies sich das Blaulichtsystem sowohl im Laborstamm YPH500 als auch im industriell oft verwendeten Hefestamm CEN.PK als funktional. Des Weiteren konnte ein industrierelevante Protein ebenso mit Hilfe des verifizierten Systems exprimiert werden. Schlussendlich konnte in dieser Arbeit das etablierte Blaulicht-System erfolgreich mit einem Rotlichtsystem kombiniert werden, was zuvor noch nicht beschrieben wurde.
Like natural transcription factors, synthetic transcription factors consist of a DNA-binding domain that attaches specifically to the binding site sequence in front of the target gene, and an activation domain that recruits the transcription machinery so that the target gene is expressed. The difference to natural transcription factors is that both the DNA binding domain and the activation domain can be host foreign and artificial metabolic pathways, mostly chemically, can be induced in the host. In this work, new optogenetic synthetic transcription factors were developed so that chemical induction becomes obsolete. The DNA binding domain is no longer linked to the activation domain but to the blue light photoreceptor CRY2. The activation domain was fused to the interaction partner CIB1. Upon blue light irradiation, CRY2 and CIB1 dimerize and thus the two domains, resulting in a functional transcription factor. Six different prokaryotic DNA-binding domains and a total of two different activation domains, viral and fungal, were recombined with CRY2 and CIB1, respectively, and genomically integrated into the eukaryotic cell factory Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Since the blue light dimerization is based on the chromophore FAD, which the yeast can synthesize itself, only the blue light had to be switched on for the induction. The constructed system was verified with the help of the reporter yEGFP, which could be detected by flow cytometry. It could be shown that the yEGFP expression could be made variable by emitting blue light pulses of different lengths, changing the DNA binding domain, the activation domain or the copy number of binding sites at which the DNA binding domain attaches. To make the system attractive for industrial applications, the system was scaled up from deepwell scale to photobioreactor scale. In addition, the blue light system proved to be functional both in the laboratory strain YPH500 and in the yeast strain CEN.PK, which is often used industrially. Furthermore, the industrially relevant protein VP1 could also be expressed using the verified system. Due to its great flexibility, the blue light system established here was christened/named FLIRT (Flexible Blue Light Induced Transcription). Finally, in this work, the established flirt system could be successfully combined with a red light system, which has not been described before.
