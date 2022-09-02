Cryo-Electron microscopy for the study of self-assembled poly(ionic liquid) nanoparticles and protein supramolecular structures
- Cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) is a powerful structure determination technique that is well-suited to the study of protein and polymer self-assembly in solution. In contrast to conventional transmission electron microscopy (TEM) sample preparation, which often times involves drying and staining, the frozen-hydrated sample preparation allows the specimens to be kept and imaged in a state closest to their native one. Here, we give a short overview of the basic principles of Cryo-EM and review our results on applying it to the study of different protein and polymer self-assembled nanostructures. More specifically, we show how we have applied cryo-electron tomography (cryo-ET) to visualize the internal morphology of self-assembled poly(ionic liquid) nanoparticles and cryo-EM single particle analysis (SPA) to determine the three-dimensional (3D) structures of artificial protein microtubules.
|Zdravko Kochovski, Guosong Chen, Jiayin YuanORCiDGND, Yan LuORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s00396-020-04657-w
|Colloid and polymer science : official journal of the Kolloid-Gesellschaft
|2020
|cryo-electron; cryo-electron microscopy; poly(ionic liquid) nanoparticles; protein self-assembly; self-assembly; single particle analysis; tomography
