Preparation, characterization and modification of oil loaded protein microcapsules and composite protein-mineral microcapsules

This thesis deals with the synthesis of protein and composite protein-mineral microcapsules by the application of high-intensity ultrasound at the oil-water interface. While one system is stabilized by BSA molecules, the other system is stabilized by different nanoparticles modified with BSA. A comprehensive study of all synthesis stages as well as of resulting capsules were carried out and a plausible explanation of the capsule formation mechanism was proposed. During the formation of BSA microcapsules, the protein molecules adsorb firstly at the O/W interface and unfold there forming an interfacial network stabilized by hydrophobic interactions and hydrogen bonds between neighboring molecules. Simultaneously, the ultrasonic treatment causes the cross-linking of the BSA molecules via the formation of intermolecular disulfide bonds. In this thesis, the experimental evidences of ultrasonically induced cross-linking of the BSA in the shells of protein-based microcapsules are demonstrated. Therefore, the concept proposed many years ago by Suslick and co-workers is confirmed by experimental evidences for the first time. Moreover, a consistent mechanism for the formation of intermolecular disulfide bonds in capsule shells is proposed that is based on the redistribution of thiol and disulfide groups in BSA under the action of high-energy ultrasound. The formation of composite protein-mineral microcapsules loaded with three different oils and shells composed of nanoparticles was also successful. The nature of the loaded oil and the type of nanoparticles in the shell, had influence on size and shape of the microcapsules. The examination of the composite capsule revealed that the BSA molecules adsorbed on the nanoparticles surface in the capsule shell are not cross-linked by intermolecular disulfide bonds. Instead, a Pickering emulsion formation takes place. The surface modification of composite microcapsules through both pre-modification of main components and also the post-modification of the surface of ready composite microcapsules was successfully demonstrated. Additionally, the mechanical properties of protein and composite protein-mineral microcapsules were compared. The results showed that the protein microcapsules are more resistant to elastic deformation.

