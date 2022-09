Professionswissen von Lehramtsstudierenden: Lehren und Lernen zu notwendigen Vorstellungsumbrüchen bei der Multiplikation/Division von Brüchen in der Lehrveranstaltung „Arithmetik und ihre Didaktik II“

This master thesis pursues the question of how the University of Potsdam’s module "Arithmetic and its Didactics II" teaches the topic of mental models and their discontinuities when it comes to the multiplication and division of fractions. The aim of the module is to equip students with the necessary professional knowledge to teach mathematics themselves. For this purpose, the university’s Mathematical Didactics working group developed a set of design principles that combine scientific content and subject-specific didactics. This thesis applies a qualitative content analysis to evaluate the teaching and learning process by which students acquire the necessary subject-specific understanding pertaining to the development of mental models, conceptual changes, and the elimination of common misconceptions. Furthermore, test data on the students' fractional arithmetic competence is analyzed to determine whether natural number bias (NNB) or other basic misconceptions are present in some of the students when operating with

This master thesis pursues the question of how the University of Potsdam’s module "Arithmetic and its Didactics II" teaches the topic of mental models and their discontinuities when it comes to the multiplication and division of fractions. The aim of the module is to equip students with the necessary professional knowledge to teach mathematics themselves. For this purpose, the university’s Mathematical Didactics working group developed a set of design principles that combine scientific content and subject-specific didactics. This thesis applies a qualitative content analysis to evaluate the teaching and learning process by which students acquire the necessary subject-specific understanding pertaining to the development of mental models, conceptual changes, and the elimination of common misconceptions. Furthermore, test data on the students' fractional arithmetic competence is analyzed to determine whether natural number bias (NNB) or other basic misconceptions are present in some of the students when operating with fractions. The qualitative and quantitative evaluation of the test data shows that some of the students had misconceptions prior to the teaching unit on fractions, which can be explained by the NNB or incorrectly generalized rules from calculus-oriented teaching. As the results of the post-test show, these misconceptions were largely eliminated by the end of the module. However, the results of the modeling tasks in the fractional arithmetic test and an analysis of the word problems that students were asked to develop according to a given arithmetic task during their seminars, also show that many students still struggle to apply relevant mental models of multiplication and division to practical contexts, even where they are able to correctly identify the appropriate mental models. In particular, it appears that a certain part of the cohort is unable to flexibly apply mental models of proportionality and of division as quotitioning or measuring when dealing with the respective fractional calculation exercises. In accordance with the design-based research approach and thanks to its content analysis, this thesis was able to identify potential for improvement in the delivery of the teaching, for example when it comes to the treatment of mental models for the multiplication/division of rational numbers. One particular recommendation is that the mental model of scaling should be included when teaching fundamental models of multiplication, since this can also be applied to rational numbers as multipliers without requiring a discontinuity of mental models: by thus allowing students to apply a concrete understanding, it could therefore make a meaningful contribution to eliminate the misconception that 'multiplication always increases the result'. Furthermore, this thesis’ theoretically-derived explanations permit us a more differentiated understanding of the assertion frequently found in the context of the analyzed teaching passages, namely that 'partitioning as a mental model of division fails when a fraction is used as a divisor'.

…