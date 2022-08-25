Marked Gibbs point processes with unbounded interaction
- We construct marked Gibbs point processes in R-d under quite general assumptions. Firstly, we allow for interaction functionals that may be unbounded and whose range is not assumed to be uniformly bounded. Indeed, our typical interaction admits an a.s. finite but random range. Secondly, the random marks-attached to the locations in R-d-belong to a general normed space G. They are not bounded, but their law should admit a super-exponential moment. The approach used here relies on the so-called entropy method and large-deviation tools in order to prove tightness of a family of finite-volume Gibbs point processes. An application to infinite-dimensional interacting diffusions is also presented.
