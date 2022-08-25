Schließen

Marked Gibbs point processes with unbounded interaction

  • We construct marked Gibbs point processes in R-d under quite general assumptions. Firstly, we allow for interaction functionals that may be unbounded and whose range is not assumed to be uniformly bounded. Indeed, our typical interaction admits an a.s. finite but random range. Secondly, the random marks-attached to the locations in R-d-belong to a general normed space G. They are not bounded, but their law should admit a super-exponential moment. The approach used here relies on the so-called entropy method and large-deviation tools in order to prove tightness of a family of finite-volume Gibbs point processes. An application to infinite-dimensional interacting diffusions is also presented.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Sylvie RœllyGND, Alexander ZassORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10955-020-02559-3
ISSN:0022-4715
ISSN:1572-9613
Title of parent work (English):Journal of statistical physics
Subtitle (German):An existence result
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/05/22
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/08/25
Tag:DLR equation; Infinite-dimensional interacting diffusion; Marked Gibbs process; Specific entropy
Volume:179
Issue:4
Number of pages:25
First page:972
Last Page:996
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG); [SFB1294/1-318763901]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
Grantor:DEAL Springer Nature
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.