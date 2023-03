"European education starts at school". This motto seems more important than ever, especially in times of renewed nationalism and a shift to the right in Europe. The most successful way of anchoring a European dimension in the schools of the EU member states in the mid and long term is through bi-national or even international teacher training. However, there are significant obstacles to the establishment of such programmes. They are few in number and exist only in the Franco-German context. This is due, firstly, to the many obstacles, which are difficult to overcome, resulting from the strong divergence between studies, recruitment and training systems. Secondly, teacher education is an area particularly affected by reforms. Consequently, a benefit-cost analysis of the frequently required and resource-intensive adjustments to programmes on the one hand and the low number of graduates on the other, is negative at many universities. A review of the Mainz-Dijon cooperation efforts since 2000 leads to a mixed picture. The reorganisation

"European education starts at school". This motto seems more important than ever, especially in times of renewed nationalism and a shift to the right in Europe. The most successful way of anchoring a European dimension in the schools of the EU member states in the mid and long term is through bi-national or even international teacher training. However, there are significant obstacles to the establishment of such programmes. They are few in number and exist only in the Franco-German context. This is due, firstly, to the many obstacles, which are difficult to overcome, resulting from the strong divergence between studies, recruitment and training systems. Secondly, teacher education is an area particularly affected by reforms. Consequently, a benefit-cost analysis of the frequently required and resource-intensive adjustments to programmes on the one hand and the low number of graduates on the other, is negative at many universities. A review of the Mainz-Dijon cooperation efforts since 2000 leads to a mixed picture. The reorganisation of teacher training, which is currently taking place on the French side, offers an opportunity to make teacher training more integrated. The Loi Blanquer of 26 July 2019 brings the two systems closer together and makes it possible – also through already existing legal instruments – to shorten the training period and improve recognition practices.

