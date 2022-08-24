Schließen

Adverbial Relations in Turkish-German Bilingualism

  • The Turkish language in diaspora is in process of change due to different language constellations of immigrants and the dominance of majority languages. This led to a great interest in various research areas, particularly in linguistics. Against this background, this study focuses on developmental change in the use of adverbial clause-combining constructions in Turkish-German bilingual students’ oral and written text production. It illustrates the use of non-finite constructions and some unique alternative strategies to express adverbial relations with authentic examples in Turkish and German. The findings contribute to a better understanding of how bilingual competencies vary in expressing adverbial relations depending on language contact and extra-linguistic factors.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Seda Yilmaz WörfelORCiDGND
ISBN:978-3-8309-4542-0
ISBN:978-3-8309-9542-5
ISSN:1433-0792
Title of parent work (German):Mehrsprachigkeit = Multilingualism
Publisher:Waxmann
Place of publishing:Münster
Reviewer(s):Christoph SchroederORCiDGND, Claudia Maria RiehlGND
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Granting institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2019/05/13
Release date:2022/08/24
Issue:53
Number of pages:265
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 43 Deutsch, germanische Sprachen allgemein / 430 Germanische Sprachen; Deutsch
4 Sprache / 49 Andere Sprachen / 490 Andere Sprachen
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.