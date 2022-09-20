Role of the actin cytoskeleton in cellular morphogenesis at the shoot apical meristem of Arabidopsis thaliana

The morphogenesis of sessile plants is mainly driven by directional cell growth and cell division. The organization of their cytoskeleton and the mechanical properties of the cell wall greatly influence morphogenetic events in plants. It is well known that cortical microtubules (CMTs) contribute to directional growth by regulating the deposition of the cellulose microfibrils, as major cell wall fortifying elements. More recent findings demonstrate that mechanical stresses existing in cells and tissues influence microtubule organization. Also, in dividing cells, mechanical stress directions contribute to the orientation of the new cell wall. In comparison to the microtubule cytoskeleton, the role of the actin cytoskeleton in regulating shoot meristem morphogenesis has not been extensively studied. This thesis focuses on the functional relevance of the actin cytoskeleton during cell and tissue scale morphogenesis in the shoot apical meristem (SAM) of Arabidopsis thaliana. Visualization of transcriptional reporters indicates that

The morphogenesis of sessile plants is mainly driven by directional cell growth and cell division. The organization of their cytoskeleton and the mechanical properties of the cell wall greatly influence morphogenetic events in plants. It is well known that cortical microtubules (CMTs) contribute to directional growth by regulating the deposition of the cellulose microfibrils, as major cell wall fortifying elements. More recent findings demonstrate that mechanical stresses existing in cells and tissues influence microtubule organization. Also, in dividing cells, mechanical stress directions contribute to the orientation of the new cell wall. In comparison to the microtubule cytoskeleton, the role of the actin cytoskeleton in regulating shoot meristem morphogenesis has not been extensively studied. This thesis focuses on the functional relevance of the actin cytoskeleton during cell and tissue scale morphogenesis in the shoot apical meristem (SAM) of Arabidopsis thaliana. Visualization of transcriptional reporters indicates that ACTIN2 and ACTIN7 are two highly expressed actin genes in the SAM. A link between the actin cytoskeleton and SAM development derives from the observation that the act2-1 act7-1 double mutant has abnormal cell shape and perturbed phyllotactic patterns. Live-cell imaging of the actin cytoskeleton further shows that its organization correlates with cell shape, which indicates a potential role of actin in influencing cellular morphogenesis. In this thesis, a detailed characterization of the act2-1 act7-1 mutant reveals that perturbation of actin leads to more rectangular cellular geometries with more 90° cell internal angles, and higher incidences of four-way junctions (four cell boundaries intersecting together). This observation deviates from the conventional tricellular junctions found in epidermal cells. Quantitative cellular-level growth data indicates that such differences in the act2-1 act7-1 mutant arise due to the reduced accuracy in the placement of the new cell wall, as well as its mechanical maturation. Changes in cellular morphology observed in the act2-1 act7-1 mutant result in cell packing defects that subsequently compromise the flow of information among cells in the SAM.

…