Role of the actin cytoskeleton in cellular morphogenesis at the shoot apical meristem of Arabidopsis thaliana
- The morphogenesis of sessile plants is mainly driven by directional cell growth and cell division. The organization of their cytoskeleton and the mechanical properties of the cell wall greatly influence morphogenetic events in plants. It is well known that cortical microtubules (CMTs) contribute to directional growth by regulating the deposition of the cellulose microfibrils, as major cell wall fortifying elements. More recent findings demonstrate that mechanical stresses existing in cells and tissues influence microtubule organization. Also, in dividing cells, mechanical stress directions contribute to the orientation of the new cell wall. In comparison to the microtubule cytoskeleton, the role of the actin cytoskeleton in regulating shoot meristem morphogenesis has not been extensively studied.
This thesis focuses on the functional relevance of the actin cytoskeleton during cell and tissue scale morphogenesis in the shoot apical meristem (SAM) of Arabidopsis thaliana. Visualization of transcriptional reporters indicates that ACTIN2 and ACTIN7 are two highly expressed actin genes in the SAM. A link between the actin cytoskeleton and SAM development derives from the observation that the act2-1 act7-1 double mutant has abnormal cell shape and perturbed phyllotactic patterns. Live-cell imaging of the actin cytoskeleton further shows that its organization correlates with cell shape, which indicates a potential role of actin in influencing cellular morphogenesis.
This thesis focuses on the functional relevance of the actin cytoskeleton during cell and tissue scale morphogenesis in the shoot apical meristem (SAM) of Arabidopsis thaliana. Visualization of transcriptional reporters indicates that ACTIN2 and ACTIN7 are two highly expressed actin genes in the SAM. A link between the actin cytoskeleton and SAM development derives from the observation that the act2-1 act7-1 double mutant has abnormal cell shape and perturbed phyllotactic patterns. Live-cell imaging of the actin cytoskeleton further shows that its organization correlates with cell shape, which indicates a potential role of actin in influencing cellular morphogenesis.
In this thesis, a detailed characterization of the act2-1 act7-1 mutant reveals that perturbation of actin leads to more rectangular cellular geometries with more 90° cell internal angles, and higher incidences of four-way junctions (four cell boundaries intersecting together). This observation deviates from the conventional tricellular junctions found in epidermal cells. Quantitative cellular-level growth data indicates that such differences in the act2-1 act7-1 mutant arise due to the reduced accuracy in the placement of the new cell wall, as well as its mechanical maturation. Changes in cellular morphology observed in the act2-1 act7-1 mutant result in cell packing defects that subsequently compromise the flow of information among cells in the SAM.…
- Die Morphogenese sessiler Pflanzen wird hauptsächlich durch gerichtetes Zellwachstum und Zellteilung angetrieben. Die Organisation des Zytoskeletts und die mechanischen Eigenschaften der Zellwand haben großen Einfluss auf die morphogenetischen Vorgänge in Pflanzen. Es ist bekannt, dass kortikale Mikrotubuli (CMTs) zum gerichteten Wachstum beitragen, indem sie die Bildung von Zellulose-Mikrofibrillen als wichtige Elemente zur Stärkung der Zellwand regulieren. Neuere Erkenntnisse zeigen, dass mechanische Spannungen in den Zellen und Geweben die Organisation der Mikrotubuli beeinflussen. Bei der Zellteilung tragen auch die mechanischen Belastungsrichtungen zur Ausrichtung der neuen Zellwand bei. Im Vergleich zum Zytoskelett der Mikrotubuli ist die Rolle des Aktinzytoskeletts bei der Regulierung der Morphogenese des Sprossmeristems noch nicht umfassend untersucht worden.
Diese Arbeit befasst sich mit der funktionellen Bedeutung des Aktinzytoskeletts bei der Zell- und Gewebemorphogenese im Sprossapikalmeristem (SAM) von Arabidopsis thaliana. Die Visualisierung von Transkriptionsreportern zeigt, dass ACTIN2 und ACTIN7 zwei stark exprimierte Aktingene im SAM sind. Eine Verknüpfung zwischen dem Aktinzytoskelett und der Entwicklung des SAMs ergibt sich aus der Beobachtung, dass die act2-1 act7-1 Doppelmutante eine abnorme Zellform und ein gestörtes phyllotaktisches Muster aufweist. Die Lebend-Zell Aufnahmen des Aktinzytoskeletts zeigt außerdem, dass seine Organisation mit der Zellform korreliert, was auf eine mögliche Rolle des Aktins bei der Beeinflussung der zellulären Morphogenese hinweist.
Diese Arbeit befasst sich mit der funktionellen Bedeutung des Aktinzytoskeletts bei der Zell- und Gewebemorphogenese im Sprossapikalmeristem (SAM) von Arabidopsis thaliana. Die Visualisierung von Transkriptionsreportern zeigt, dass ACTIN2 und ACTIN7 zwei stark exprimierte Aktingene im SAM sind. Eine Verknüpfung zwischen dem Aktinzytoskelett und der Entwicklung des SAMs ergibt sich aus der Beobachtung, dass die act2-1 act7-1 Doppelmutante eine abnorme Zellform und ein gestörtes phyllotaktisches Muster aufweist. Die Lebend-Zell Aufnahmen des Aktinzytoskeletts zeigt außerdem, dass seine Organisation mit der Zellform korreliert, was auf eine mögliche Rolle des Aktins bei der Beeinflussung der zellulären Morphogenese hinweist.
In dieser Arbeit wird anhand einer detaillierten Charakterisierung der act2-1 act7-1 Mutante gezeigt, dass eine Störung des Aktins zu rechteckigeren Zellgeometrien mit mehr 90°-Zellinnenwinkeln und einem höheren Vorkommen von Vierfach-Verbindungen (vier sich kreuzende Zellgrenzen) führt. Diese Beobachtung weicht von den konventionellen trizellulären Verbindungen der Epidermiszellen ab. Quantitative Wachstumsdaten auf zellulärer Ebene deuten darauf hin, dass diese Unterschiede in der act2-1 act7-1 Mutante auf die geringere Präzision bei der Platzierung der neuen Zellwand sowie auf ihre mechanische Reifung zurückzuführen sind. Die bei der act2-1 act7-1 Mutante beobachteten Veränderungen der Zellmorphologie führen zu Defekten in der Zellanordnung, die in der weiteren Folge den Informationsfluss zwischen den Zellen im SAM beeinträchtigen.…