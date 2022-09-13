Synthesis of isoflavonoids from African medicinal plants with activity against tropical infectious diseases

Two approaches for the synthesis of prenylated isoflavones were explored: the 2,3-oxidative rearrangement/cross metathesis approach, using hypervalent iodine reagents as oxidants and the Suzuki-Miyaura cross-coupling/cross metathesis approach. Three natural prenylated isoflavones: 5-deoxy-3′-prenylbiochanin A (59), erysubin F (61) and 7-methoxyebenosin (64), and non-natural analogues: 7,4′-dimethoxy-8,3′-diprenylisoflavone (126j) and 4′-hydroxy-7-methoxy-8,3′-diprenylisoflavone (128) were synthesized for the first time via the 2,3-oxidative rearrangement/cross metathesis approach, using mono- or diallylated flavanones as key intermediates. The reaction of flavanones with hypervalent iodine reagents afforded isoflavones via a 2,3-oxidative rearrangement and the corresponding flavone isomers via a 2,3-dehydrogenation. This afforded the synthesis of 7,4′-dimethoxy-8-prenylflavone (127g), 7,4′-dimethoxy-8,3′-diprenylflavone (127j), 7,4′-dihydroxy-8,3′-diprenylflavone (129) and 4′-hydroxy-7-methoxy-8,3′-diprenylflavone (130), the

Two approaches for the synthesis of prenylated isoflavones were explored: the 2,3-oxidative rearrangement/cross metathesis approach, using hypervalent iodine reagents as oxidants and the Suzuki-Miyaura cross-coupling/cross metathesis approach. Three natural prenylated isoflavones: 5-deoxy-3′-prenylbiochanin A (59), erysubin F (61) and 7-methoxyebenosin (64), and non-natural analogues: 7,4′-dimethoxy-8,3′-diprenylisoflavone (126j) and 4′-hydroxy-7-methoxy-8,3′-diprenylisoflavone (128) were synthesized for the first time via the 2,3-oxidative rearrangement/cross metathesis approach, using mono- or diallylated flavanones as key intermediates. The reaction of flavanones with hypervalent iodine reagents afforded isoflavones via a 2,3-oxidative rearrangement and the corresponding flavone isomers via a 2,3-dehydrogenation. This afforded the synthesis of 7,4′-dimethoxy-8-prenylflavone (127g), 7,4′-dimethoxy-8,3′-diprenylflavone (127j), 7,4′-dihydroxy-8,3′-diprenylflavone (129) and 4′-hydroxy-7-methoxy-8,3′-diprenylflavone (130), the non-natural regioisomers of 7-methoxyebenosin, 126j, erysubin F and 128 respectively. Three natural prenylated isoflavones: 3′-prenylbiochanin A (58), neobavaisoflavone (66) and 7-methoxyneobavaisoflavone (137) were synthesized for the first time using the Suzuki-Miyaura cross-coupling/cross metathesis approach. The structures of 3′-prenylbiochanin A (58) and 5-deoxy-3′-prenylbiochanin A (59) were confirmed by single crystal X-ray diffraction analysis. The 2,3-oxidative rearrangement approach appears to be limited to the substitution pattern on both rings A and B of the flavanone while the Suzuki-Miyaura cross-coupling approach appears to be the most suitable for the synthesis of simple isoflavones or prenylated isoflavones whose prenyl substituents or allyl groups, the substituents that are essential precursors for the prenyl side chains, can be regioselectively introduced after the construction of the isoflavone core. The chalcone-flavanone hybrids 146, 147 and 148, hybrids of the naturally occurring bioactive flavanones liquiritigenin-7-methyl ether, liquiritigenin and liquiritigenin-4′-methyl ether respectively were also synthesized for the first time, using Matsuda-Heck arylation and allylic/benzylic oxidation as key steps. The intermolecular interactions of 5-deoxy-3′-prenylbiochanin A (59) and its two closely related precursors 106a and 106b was investigated by single crystal and Hirshfeld surface analyses to comprehend their different physicochemical properties. The results indicate that the presence of strong intermolecular O-H···O hydrogen bonds and an increase in the number of π-stacking interactions increases the melting point and lowers the solubility of isoflavone derivatives. However, the strong intermolecular O-H···O hydrogen bonds have a greater effect than the π-stacking interactions. 5-Deoxy-3′-prenylbiochanin A (59), erysubin F (61) and 7,4′-dihydroxy-8,3′-diprenylflavone (129), were tested against three bacterial strains and one fungal pathogen. All the three compounds were inactive against Salmonella enterica subsp. enterica (NCTC 13349), Escherichia coli (ATCC 25922), and Candida albicans (ATCC 90028), with MIC values greater than 80.0 μM. The diprenylated isoflavone erysubin F (61) and its flavone isomer 129 showed in vitro activity against methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA, ATCC 43300) at MIC values of 15.4 and 20.5 μM, respectively. 5-Deoxy-3′-prenylbiochanin A (59) was inactive against this MRSA strain. Erysubin F (61) and its flavone isomer 129 could serve as lead compounds for the development of new alternative drugs for the treatment of MRSA infections.

…