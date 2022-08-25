Positions of temporal adverbial clauses in colloquial Russian
Positionen der temporalen Adverbialsätze in der russischen Umgangssprache
It was not until the 1960s and 70s of the 20th century that researchers turned their special interest to colloquial Russian (hereafter CR) and its interaction with codified (normative) Russian. Colloquial Russian uses its grammatical constructions in deviation from the norms of the written language. Since codified language is the basis of colloquial language on the grammatical level, among others, the question arises, how the standard forms are used in oral speech. Lapteva (1976) has looked in particular at the syntax of CR and made a classification of CR constructions that differ from their standard forms. The present study deals with two constructions from this classification: an embedded temporal subordinate clause and a temporal subordinate clause with the meaningless conjunction kogda (as/if), which leaves its normative position in the sentence. In addition to the special forms of temporal adverbial clauses, the frequency of their standard implementation as preceding and the following constructions will be examined. Two hypotheses were formulated: • The frequency of certain constructions classified by Lapteva (1976) as transitional constructions decreases over decades. • The ratio between prefixed and suffixed temporal subordinate clauses will be in favor of the latter due to the spontaneity of oral speech. The corpus study was conducted with the oral language sub-corpus of the National'nyj Korpus Russkogo Jazyka (National Corpus of the Russian Language). No evidence of a correlation between the number of CR constructions and the year of recording was found either in the whole oral sub-corpus or in its largest section - the collection of private conversations. The proportion of prefixed temporal constructions was greatest in both public and non-public corpora compared to postfixed ones. The study did not provide evidence for the hypotheses put forward, due to the limitations of the corpus study, such as missing or incomplete context of the conversations, lack of punctuation and/or marking of intonation.
Erst in den 1960er und 70er Jahren des 20. Jahrhunderts wendeten die Forscher ihre besondere Interesse dem umgangssprachlichen Russisch (im Folgenden CR) und seiner Interaktion mit dem kodifizierten (normativen) Russisch. Die Umgangssprache verwendet ihre grammatikalischen Konstruktionen abweichend von den Normen der Schriftsprache. Da die kodifizierte Sprache unter anderem auf grammatischer Ebene die Basis der Umgangssprache ist, stellt sich die Frage, wie die Standardformen in der mündlichen Rede verwendet werden. Lapteva (1976) hat sich insbesondere mit der Syntax der CR beschäftigt und eine Klassifizierung der CR-Konstruktionen, die sich von ihren Standardformen unterscheiden, vorgenommen. Die vorliegende Studie befasst sich mit zwei Konstruktionen aus dieser Klassifikation: einem eingebetteten temporalen Nebensatz und einem temporalen Nebensatz mit der bedeutungslos gewordenen Konjunktion kogda (als/wenn), welche ihre normative Position im Satz verlässt. Dabei soll neben den Sonderformen temporaler Adverbialsätze auch die Häufigkeit ihrer Standardimplementation als vorangestellte und nachgestellte Konstruktionen untersucht werden. Es wurden zwei Hypothesen aufgestellt: • Die Häufigkeit bestimmter Konstruktionen, die von Lapteva (1976) als Übergangskonstruktionen klassifiziert wurden, nimmt im Laufe Jahrzehnten ab • Das Verhältnis zwischen vorangestellten und nachgestellten temporalen Nebensätzen wird aufgrund der Spontanität der mündlichen Rede zu Gunsten der letzteren ausfallen. Die Korpusstudie wurde mit dem Subkorpus der mündlichen Sprache des National'nyj Korpus Russkogo Jazyka (Nationales Korpus der russischen Sprache) durchgeführt. Weder im gesamten mündlichen Subkorpus noch in seinen größten Abteilung - die Sammlung der privaten Unterhaltungen - wurden Hinweise auf eine Korrelation zwischen der Zahl der CR-Konstruktionen und des Jahres der der Aufnahme gefunden. Der Anteil an vorangestellten temporalen Konstruktionen war sowohl in öffentlichen als auch in nicht-öffentlichen Korpora am größten im Vergleich zu den Nachgestellten. Die Studie lieferte keine Evidenz für die aufgestellten Hypothesen, was auf die Einschränkungen der Korpusstudie, wie zum Beispiel fehlender oder unvollständiger Kontext der Gespräche, fehlende Punktuation und/oder Markierung der Intonation, zurückzuführen ist.
|Author details:
|Natalie Russ
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-558888
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-55888
|Subtitle (English):
|a corpus study
|Subtitle (German):
|eine Korpusstudie
|Reviewer(s):
|Andreas Schmidt, Roland MeyerORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Andreas Schmidt
|Publication type:
|Bachelor Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Publication year:
|2022
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2022/04/05
|Release date:
|2022/08/25
|Tag:
|Russische Umgangsprache; Wortorder; temporale Adjunkte; temporale Nebensätze
colloquial Russian; temporal adjuncts; temporal subordinate clauses; word order
|Number of pages:
|iii, 60
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
|DDC classification:
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International