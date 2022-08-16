Schließen

Is there a gender hiring gap in academic economics? Evidence from a network analysis

  • We collect a network dataset of tenured economics faculty in Austria, Germany and Switzerland. We rank the 100 institutions included with a minimum violation ranking. This ranking is positively and significantly correlated with the Times Higher Education ranking of economics institutions. According to the network ranking, individuals on average go down about 23 ranks from their doctoral institution to their employing institution. While the share of females in our dataset is only 15%, we do not observe a significant gender hiring gap (a difference in rank changes between male and female faculty). We conduct a robustness check with the Handelsblatt and the Times Higher Education ranking. According to these rankings, individuals on average go down only about two ranks. We do not observe a significant gender hiring gap using these two rankings (although the dataset underlying this analysis is small and these estimates are likely to be noisy). Finally, we discuss the limitations of the network ranking in our context.

Author details:Andreas OrlandORCiDGND, Max Padubrin
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1098/rsos.210717
ISSN:2054-5703
Title of parent work (English):Royal Society Open Science
Publisher:Royal Society of London
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/09
Publication year:2022
Release date:2022/08/16
Volume:9
Article number:210717
Print run:2
Number of pages:9
First page:1
Last Page:9
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
Extern / Extern
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 150

