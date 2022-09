Countries processing raw coffee beans are burdened with low economical incomes to fight the serious environmental problems caused by the by-products and wastewater that is generated during the wet-coffee processing. The aim of this work was to develop alternative methods of improving the waste by-product quality and thus making the process economically more attractive with valorization options that can be brought to the coffee producers. The type of processing influences not only the constitution of green coffee but also of by-products and wastewater. Therefore, coffee bean samples as well as by-products and wastewater collected at different production steps of were analyzed. Results show that the composition of wastewater is dependent on how much and how often the wastewater is recycled in the processing. Considering the coffee beans, results indicate that the proteins might be affected during processing and a positive effect of the fermentation on the solubility and accessibility of proteins seems to be probable. The steps of

Countries processing raw coffee beans are burdened with low economical incomes to fight the serious environmental problems caused by the by-products and wastewater that is generated during the wet-coffee processing. The aim of this work was to develop alternative methods of improving the waste by-product quality and thus making the process economically more attractive with valorization options that can be brought to the coffee producers. The type of processing influences not only the constitution of green coffee but also of by-products and wastewater. Therefore, coffee bean samples as well as by-products and wastewater collected at different production steps of were analyzed. Results show that the composition of wastewater is dependent on how much and how often the wastewater is recycled in the processing. Considering the coffee beans, results indicate that the proteins might be affected during processing and a positive effect of the fermentation on the solubility and accessibility of proteins seems to be probable. The steps of coffee processing influence the different constituents of green coffee beans which, during roasting, give rise to aroma compounds and express the characteristics of roasted coffee beans. Knowing that this group of compounds is involved in the Maillard reaction during roasting, this possibility could be utilized for the coffee producers to improve the quality of green coffee beans and finally the coffee cup quality. The valorization of coffee wastes through modification to activated carbon has been considered as a low-cost option creating an adsorbent with prospective to compete with commercial carbons. Activation protocol using spent coffee and parchment was developed and prepared to assess their adsorption capacity for organic compounds. Spent coffee grounds and parchment proved to have similar adsorption efficiency to commercial activated carbon. The results of this study document a significant information originating from the processing of the de-pulped to green coffee beans. Furthermore, it showed that coffee parchment and spent coffee grounds can be valorized as low-cost option to produce activated carbons. Further work needs to be directed to the optimization of the activation methods to improve the quality of the materials produced and the viability of applying such experiments in-situ to bring the coffee producer further valorization opportunities with environmental perspectives. Coffee producers would profit in establishing appropriate simple technologies to improve green coffee quality, re-use coffee by-products, and wastewater valorization.

