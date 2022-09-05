Schließen

Pre-interventional kynurenine predicts medium-term outcome after contrast media exposure due to coronary angiography

  Background/Aims: Contrast induced acute kidney injury (CI-AKI) remains a serious complication of contrast media enhanced procedures like coronary angiography. There is still a lack of established biomarkers that help to identify patients at high risk for short and long-term complications. The aim of the current study was to evaluate plasma kynurenine as a predictive biomarker for CI-AKI and long-term complications, measured by the combined endpoint "major adverse kidney events" (MAKE) up to 120 days after CM application. Methods: In this prospective cohort study 245 patients undergoing coronary angiography were analyzed. Blood samples were obtained at baseline, 24h and 48h after contrast media (CM) application to diagnose CI-AKI. Patients were followed for 120 days for adverse clinical events including death, the need for dialysis, and a doubling of plasma creatinine. Occurrence of any of these events was summarized in the combined endpoint MAKE. Results: Preinterventional plasma kynurenine was not associated with CI-AKI. Patients who later developed MAKE displayed significantly increased preinterventional plasma kynurenine levels (p<0.0001). ROC analysis revealed that preinterventional kynurenine is highly predictive for MAKE (AUC=0.838; p<0.0001). The optimal cutoff was found at >= 3.5 mu mol/L. Using this cutoff, the Kaplan-Meier estimator demonstrated that concentrations of plasma kynurenine >= 3.5 mu mol/L were significantly associated with a higher prevalence of MAKE until follow up (p<0.0001). This association remained significant in multivariate Cox regression models adjusted for relevant factors of long-term renal outcome. Conclusion: Preinterventional plasma kynurenine might serve as a highly predictive biomarker for MAKE up to 120 days after coronary angiography.

Metadaten
Author details:Christoph ReichetzederORCiDGND, Fabian Heunisch, Gina-Franziska von Einem, Oleg TsuprykovGND, Karl-Heinz Kellner, Thomas DschietzigORCiD, Axel Kretschmer, Berthold HocherORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1159/000477222
ISSN:1420-4096
ISSN:1423-0143
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28531884
Title of parent work (English):Kidney & blood pressure research : official organ of the Gesellschaft für Nephrologie ; official organ of the Deutsche Liga zur Bekämpfung des Hohen Blutdruckes e.V., Deutsche Hypertonie-Gesellschaft
Publisher:Karger
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/05/25
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/09/05
Tag:Contrast induced acute kidney injury; Coronary angiography; Kynurenine; Major adverse kidney event; Preinterventional biomarker
Volume:42
Issue:2
Number of pages:13
First page:244
Last Page:256
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

