A systematic review and meta-analysis of influenza a virus infection during pregnancy associated with an increased risk for stillbirth and low birth weight

Background/Aims: Impaired pregnancy outcomes, such as low birth weight are associated with increased disease risk in later life, however little is known about the impact of common infectious diseases during pregnancy on birth weight. The study had two aims: a) to investigate risk factors of influenza virus infection during pregnancy, and b) to analyze the impact of influenza virus infection on pregnancy outcome, especially birth weight. Methods: Prospective and retrospective observational studies found in PubMed, MEDLINE, Embase, Google Scholar, and WangFang database were included in this meta analysis. Data of included studies was extracted and analyzed by the RevMan software. Results: Pregnant women with anemia (P=0.004, RR=1.46, 95% CI: 1.13-1.88), obesity (P<0.00001, RR=1.35, 95% CI: 1.25-1.46) and asthma (P<0.00001, RR=1.99, 95% CI: 1.67-2.37) had higher rates of influenza virus infection. Regarding birth outcomes, influenza A virus infection did not affect the likelihood for cesarean section. Mothers with influenza had a higher rate of stillbirth (P=0.04, RR=2.36, 95% CI: 1.05-5.31), and their offspring had low 5-minute APGR Scores (P=0.009, RR=1.39, 95% CI: 1.08-1.79). Furthermore, the rate for birth weight < 2500g (P=0.04, RR=1.71, 95% CI: 1.03-2.84) was increased. Conclusion: Results of this study showed that anemia, asthma and obesity during pregnancy are risk factors influenza A virus infection during pregnancy. Moreover, gestational influenza A infection impairs pregnancy outcomes and increases the risk for low birth weight, a known risk factor for later life disease susceptibility.

