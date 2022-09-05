Schließen

A systematic review and meta-analysis of influenza a virus infection during pregnancy associated with an increased risk for stillbirth and low birth weight

  • Background/Aims: Impaired pregnancy outcomes, such as low birth weight are associated with increased disease risk in later life, however little is known about the impact of common infectious diseases during pregnancy on birth weight. The study had two aims: a) to investigate risk factors of influenza virus infection during pregnancy, and b) to analyze the impact of influenza virus infection on pregnancy outcome, especially birth weight. Methods: Prospective and retrospective observational studies found in PubMed, MEDLINE, Embase, Google Scholar, and WangFang database were included in this meta analysis. Data of included studies was extracted and analyzed by the RevMan software. Results: Pregnant women with anemia (P=0.004, RR=1.46, 95% CI: 1.13-1.88), obesity (P<0.00001, RR=1.35, 95% CI: 1.25-1.46) and asthma (P<0.00001, RR=1.99, 95% CI: 1.67-2.37) had higher rates of influenza virus infection. Regarding birth outcomes, influenza A virus infection did not affect the likelihood for cesarean section. Mothers with influenza had aBackground/Aims: Impaired pregnancy outcomes, such as low birth weight are associated with increased disease risk in later life, however little is known about the impact of common infectious diseases during pregnancy on birth weight. The study had two aims: a) to investigate risk factors of influenza virus infection during pregnancy, and b) to analyze the impact of influenza virus infection on pregnancy outcome, especially birth weight. Methods: Prospective and retrospective observational studies found in PubMed, MEDLINE, Embase, Google Scholar, and WangFang database were included in this meta analysis. Data of included studies was extracted and analyzed by the RevMan software. Results: Pregnant women with anemia (P=0.004, RR=1.46, 95% CI: 1.13-1.88), obesity (P<0.00001, RR=1.35, 95% CI: 1.25-1.46) and asthma (P<0.00001, RR=1.99, 95% CI: 1.67-2.37) had higher rates of influenza virus infection. Regarding birth outcomes, influenza A virus infection did not affect the likelihood for cesarean section. Mothers with influenza had a higher rate of stillbirth (P=0.04, RR=2.36, 95% CI: 1.05-5.31), and their offspring had low 5-minute APGR Scores (P=0.009, RR=1.39, 95% CI: 1.08-1.79). Furthermore, the rate for birth weight < 2500g (P=0.04, RR=1.71, 95% CI: 1.03-2.84) was increased. Conclusion: Results of this study showed that anemia, asthma and obesity during pregnancy are risk factors influenza A virus infection during pregnancy. Moreover, gestational influenza A infection impairs pregnancy outcomes and increases the risk for low birth weight, a known risk factor for later life disease susceptibility.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Jing He, Zhi-Wei Liu, Yong-Ping Lu, Tao-Yuan Li, Xu-Jing Liang, Petra ArckORCiDGND, Si-Min Huang, Berthold HocherORCiDGND, You-Peng Chen
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1159/000477221
ISSN:1420-4096
ISSN:1423-0143
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28514782
Title of parent work (English):Kidney & blood pressure research : official organ of the Gesellschaft für Nephrologie ; official organ of the Deutsche Liga zur Bekämpfung des Hohen Blutdruckes e.V., Deutsche Hypertonie-Gesellschaft
Publisher:Karger
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/05/15
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/09/05
Tag:Apgar score; Birth weight; Influenza virus; Offspring; Outcome; Pregnancy; Stillbirth
Volume:42
Issue:2
Number of pages:12
First page:232
Last Page:243
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

