Schließen

Resistant starch regulates gut microbiota

  • Starch is one of the most popular nutritional sources for both human and animals. Due to the variation of its nutritional traits and biochemical specificities, starch has been classified into rapidly digestible, slowly digestible and resistant starch. Resistant starch has its own unique chemical structure, and various forms of resistant starch are commercially available. It has been found being a multiple-functional regulator for treating metabolic dysfunction. Different functions of resistant starch such as modulation of the gut microbiota, gut peptides, circulating growth factors, circulating inflammatory mediators have been characterized by animal studies and clinical trials. In this mini-review, recent remarkable progress in resistant starch on gut microbiota, particularly the effect of structure, biochemistry and cell signaling on nutrition has been summarized, with highlights on its regulatory effect on gut microbiota.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Xiaoping YangORCiD, Kwame Oteng Darko, Yanjun Huang, Caimei He, Huansheng YangORCiD, Shanping He, Jianzhong Li, Jian LiORCiD, Berthold HocherORCiDGND, Yulong YinORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1159/000477386
ISSN:1015-8987
ISSN:1421-9778
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28535508
Title of parent work (English):Cellular physiology and biochemistry : international journal of experimental cellular physiology, biochemistry and pharmacology
Subtitle (English):structure, biochemistry and cell signalling
Publisher:Karger
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/05/25
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/09/05
Tag:Gut microbiota; Nutrition; Resistant starch
Volume:42
Issue:1
Number of pages:13
First page:306
Last Page:318
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.