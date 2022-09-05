Metadaten
|Author details:
|Xiaoping YangORCiD, Kwame Oteng Darko, Yanjun Huang, Caimei He, Huansheng YangORCiD, Shanping He, Jianzhong Li, Jian LiORCiD, Berthold HocherORCiDGND, Yulong YinORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1159/000477386
|ISSN:
|1015-8987
|ISSN:
|1421-9778
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28535508
|Title of parent work (English):
|Cellular physiology and biochemistry : international journal of experimental cellular physiology, biochemistry and pharmacology
|Subtitle (English):
|structure, biochemistry and cell signalling
|Publisher:
|Karger
|Place of publishing:
|Basel
|Publication type:
|Review
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2017/05/25
|Publication year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2022/09/05
|Tag:
|Gut microbiota; Nutrition; Resistant starch
|Volume:
|42
|Issue:
|1
|Number of pages:
|13
|First page:
|306
|Last Page:
|318
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International