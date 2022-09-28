Schließen

Cyclic process model transformation

  • Process analysis usually focuses only on single and selected processes. It is either existent processes that are recorded and analysed or reference processes that are implemented. So far no evident effort has been put into generalising specific process aspects into patterns and comparing those patterns with regard to their efficiency and effectiveness. This article focuses on the combination of dynamic and holistic analytical elements in enterprise architectures. Our goal is to outline an approach to analyse the development of business processes in a cyclical matter and demonstrate this approach based on an existent modelling language. We want to show that organisational learning can derive from the systematic analysis of past and existent processes from which patterns of successful problem solving can be deducted.

Metadaten
Author details:Norbert GronauORCiDGND, Edzard WeberORCiDGND, Priscilla Heinze
ISBN:978-1-908272-09-6
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of the 12th European Conference on Knowledge Management
Publisher:Academic Conferences Ltd.
Place of publishing:Reading
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Publication year:2011
Release date:2022/09/28
Issue:2
Number of pages:10
First page:349
Last Page:359
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft

