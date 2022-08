Elucidating molecular determinants of the loss of freezing tolerance during deacclimation after cold priming and low temperature memory after triggering

Throughout their lifetime plants need to adapt to temperature changes. Plants adapt to nonfreezing cold temperatures in a process called cold priming (cold acclimation) and lose the acquired freezing tolerance during warmer temperatures through deacclimation. The alternation of both processes is essential for plants to achieve optimal fitness in response to different temperature conditions. Cold acclimation has been extensively studied, however, little is known about the regulation of deacclimation. This thesis elucidates the process of deacclimation on a physiological and molecular level in Arabidopsis thaliana. Electrolyte leakage measurements during cold acclimation and up to four days of deacclimation enabled the identification of four knockout mutants (hra1, lbd41, mbf1c and jub1) with a slower rate of deacclimation compared to the wild type. A transcriptomic study using RNA-Sequencing in A. thaliana Col-0, jub1 and mbf1c identified the importance of the inhibition of stress responsive and Jasmonate-ZIM-domain genes as well as

Throughout their lifetime plants need to adapt to temperature changes. Plants adapt to nonfreezing cold temperatures in a process called cold priming (cold acclimation) and lose the acquired freezing tolerance during warmer temperatures through deacclimation. The alternation of both processes is essential for plants to achieve optimal fitness in response to different temperature conditions. Cold acclimation has been extensively studied, however, little is known about the regulation of deacclimation. This thesis elucidates the process of deacclimation on a physiological and molecular level in Arabidopsis thaliana. Electrolyte leakage measurements during cold acclimation and up to four days of deacclimation enabled the identification of four knockout mutants (hra1, lbd41, mbf1c and jub1) with a slower rate of deacclimation compared to the wild type. A transcriptomic study using RNA-Sequencing in A. thaliana Col-0, jub1 and mbf1c identified the importance of the inhibition of stress responsive and Jasmonate-ZIM-domain genes as well as the regulation of cell wall modifications during deacclimation. Moreover, measurements of alcohol dehydrogenase activity and gene expression changes of hypoxia markers during the first four days of deacclimation evidently showed that a hypoxia response is activated during deacclimation. Epigenetic regulation was observed to be extensively involved during cold acclimation and 24 h of deacclimation in A. thaliana. Further, both deacclimation studies showed that the previous hypothesis that heat stress might play a role in early deacclimation, is not likely. A number of DNA- and histone demethylases as well as histone variants were upregulated during deacclimation suggesting a role in plant memory. Recently, multiple studies have shown that plants are able to retain memory of a previous cold stress even after a week of deacclimation. In this work, transcriptomic and metabolomic analyses of Arabidopsis during 24 h of priming (cold acclimation) and triggering (recurring cold stress after deacclimation) revealed a uniquely significant and transient induction of DREB1D, DREB1E and DREB1F transcription factors during triggering contributing to fine-tuning of the second cold stress response. Furthermore, genes encoding Late Embryogenesis Abundant (LEA) and antifreeze proteins and proteins detoxifying reactive oxygen species were higher induced during late triggering (24 h) compared to primed samples, while cell wall remodelers of the class xyloglucan endotransglucosylase/hydrolase were early responders of triggering. The high induction of cell wall remodelers during deacclimation as well as triggering proposes that these proteins play an essential role in the stabilization of the cells during growth as well as the response to recurring stresses. Collectively this work gives new insights on the regulation of deacclimation and cold stress memory in A. thaliana and opens the door to future targeted studies of essential genes in this process.

