Exploring large movie collections

  • We compare Visual Berrypicking, an interactive approach allowing users to explore large and highly faceted information spaces using similarity-based two-dimensional maps, with traditional browsing techniques. For large datasets, current projection methods used to generate maplike overviews suffer from increased computational costs and a loss of accuracy resulting in inconsistent visualizations. We propose to interactively align inexpensive small maps, showing local neighborhoods only, which ideally creates the impression of panning a large map. For evaluation, we designed a web-based prototype for movie exploration and compared it to the web interface of The Movie Database (TMDb) in an online user study. Results suggest that users are able to effectively explore large movie collections by hopping from one neighborhood to the next. Additionally, due to the projection of movie similarities, interesting links between movies can be found more easily, and thus, compared to browsing serendipitous discoveries are more likely.

Metadaten
Author details:Thomas Low, Christian Hentschel, Sebastian StoberORCiDGND, Harald SackORCiDGND, Andreas NürnbergerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-51814-5_17
ISBN:978-3-319-51814-5
ISBN:978-3-319-51813-8
ISSN:0302-9743
ISSN:1611-3349
Title of parent work (English):Lecture notes in computer science
Subtitle (English):comparing visual berrypicking and traditional browsing
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Cham
Editor(s):Laurent Amsaleg, Gylfi Þór Guðmundsson, Cathal Gurrin, Björn Þór Jónsson, Shin'ichi Satoh
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2016/12/31
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/09/05
Tag:Exploratory interfaces; Media retrieval; Multidimensional scaling; User study
Volume:10133
Number of pages:11
First page:198
Last Page:208
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

