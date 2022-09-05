Exploring large movie collections
- We compare Visual Berrypicking, an interactive approach allowing users to explore large and highly faceted information spaces using similarity-based two-dimensional maps, with traditional browsing techniques. For large datasets, current projection methods used to generate maplike overviews suffer from increased computational costs and a loss of accuracy resulting in inconsistent visualizations. We propose to interactively align inexpensive small maps, showing local neighborhoods only, which ideally creates the impression of panning a large map. For evaluation, we designed a web-based prototype for movie exploration and compared it to the web interface of The Movie Database (TMDb) in an online user study. Results suggest that users are able to effectively explore large movie collections by hopping from one neighborhood to the next. Additionally, due to the projection of movie similarities, interesting links between movies can be found more easily, and thus, compared to browsing serendipitous discoveries are more likely.
