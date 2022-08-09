Schließen

Ticket to Paradise?

  • This paper provides novel evidence on the impact of public transport subsidies on air pollution. We obtain causal estimates by leveraging a unique policy intervention in Germany that temporarily reduced nationwide prices for regional public transport to a monthly flat rate price of 9 Euros. Us-ing DiD estimation strategies on air pollutant data, we show that this intervention causally reduced a benchmark air pollution index by more than six percent. Our results illustrate that public transport subsidies – especially in the context of spatially constrained cities – offer a viable alterna-tive for policymakers and city planers to improve air quality, which has been shown to crucially affect health outcomes.

Author details:Niklas GohlORCiD, Philipp SchrauthORCiD
Subtitle (English):The Effect of a Public Transport Subsidy on Air Quality
Tag:air pollution; public transport; transport subsidies
