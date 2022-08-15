Schließen

A Lasting Crisis affects R&D decisions of smaller firms

  • We use the prolonged Greek crisis as a case study to understand how a lasting economic shock affects the innovation strategies of firms in economies with moderate innovation activities. Adopting the 3-stage CDM model, we explore the link between R&D, innovation, and productivity for different size groups of Greek manufacturing firms during the prolonged crisis. At the first stage, we find that the continuation of the crisis is harmful for the R&D engagement of smaller firms while it increased the willingness for R&D activities among the larger ones. At the second stage, among smaller firms the knowledge production remains unaffected by R&D investments, while among larger firms the R&D decision is positively correlated with the probability of producing innovation, albeit the relationship is weakened as the crisis continues. At the third stage, innovation output benefits only larger firms in terms of labor productivity, while the innovation-productivity nexus is insignificant for smaller firms during the lasting crisis.

Author details:Ioannis GiotopoulosORCiD, Alexander S. KritikosORCiDGND, Aggelos TsakanikasORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-558442
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-55844
ISSN:2628-653X
Title of parent work (English):CEPA Discussion Papers
Subtitle (English):the Greek experience
Publication series (Volume number):CEPA Discussion Papers (49)
Publication type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/15
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2022/08/15
Tag:Innovation; Large firms; Long-term Crisis; Productivity; R&D; Small firms
Issue:49
Number of pages:23
RVK - Regensburg classification:QP 210, QG 500, QN 200
Funding institution:This work was financially supported by the Greek General Secretariat for Research and Technology and by the German Federal Ministry for Education and Research (project number 01UI1802) within the Greek-German Research Cooperation.
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Center for Economic Policy Analysis (CEPA)
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
JEL classification:L Industrial Organization / L2 Firm Objectives, Organization, and Behavior / L25 Firm Performance: Size, Diversification, and Scope
L Industrial Organization / L6 Industry Studies: Manufacturing / L60 General
O Economic Development, Technological Change, and Growth / O3 Technological Change; Research and Development / O31 Innovation and Invention: Processes and Incentives
O Economic Development, Technological Change, and Growth / O3 Technological Change; Research and Development / O33 Technological Change: Choices and Consequences; Diffusion Processes
Peer review:Nicht referiert
