Two-zone model for the broadband crab nebula spectrum
- We develop a simple two-zone interpretation of the broadband baseline Crab nebula spectrum between 10(-5) eV and similar to 100 TeV by using two distinct log-parabola energetic electrons distributions. We determine analytically the very-high energy photon spectrum as originated by inverse-Compton scattering of the far-infrared soft ambient photons within the nebula off a first population of electrons energized at the nebula termination shock. The broad and flat 200 GeV peak jointly observed by Fermi/LAT and MAGIC is naturally reproduced. The synchrotron radiation from a second energetic electron population explains the spectrum from the radio range up to similar to 10 keV. We infer from observations the energy dependence of the microscopic probability of remaining in proximity of the shock of the accelerating electrons.
|Author details:
|Federico FraschettiORCiD, Martin PohlORCiDGND
|Date of first publication:
|2017/03/23
|Publication year:
|2017
