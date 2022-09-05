Schließen

Acid sphingomyelinase inhibition in stored erythrocytes reduces transfusion-associated lung inflammation

  Objective: We aimed to identify the role of the enzyme acid sphingomyelinase in the aging of stored units of packed red blood cells (pRBCs) and subsequent lung inflammation after transfusion. Summary Background Data: Large volume pRBC transfusions are associated with multiple adverse clinical sequelae, including lung inflammation. Microparticles are formed in stored pRBCs over time and have been shown to contribute to lung inflammation after transfusion. Methods: Human and murine pRBCs were stored with or without amitriptyline, a functional inhibitor of acid sphingomyelinase, or obtained from acid sphingomyelinase-deficient mice, and lung inflammation was studied in mice receiving transfusions of pRBCs and microparticles isolated from these units. Results: Acid sphingomyelinase activity in pRBCs was associated with the formation of ceramide and the release of microparticles. Treatment of pRBCs with amitriptyline inhibited acid sphingomyelinase activity, ceramide accumulation, and microparticle production during pRBC storage. Transfusion of aged pRBCs or microparticles isolated from aged blood into mice caused lung inflammation. This was attenuated after transfusion of pRBCs treated with amitriptyline or from acid sphingomyelinase-deficient mice. Conclusions: Acid sphingomyelinase inhibition in stored pRBCs offers a novel mechanism for improving the quality of stored blood.

Metadaten
Author details:Richard S. Hoehn, Peter L. Jernigan, Lukasz Japtok, Alex L. ChangORCiD, Emily F. MiduraORCiD, Charles C. CaldwellORCiD, Burkhard KleuserORCiDGND, Alex B. Lentsch, Michael J. Edwards, Erich GulbinsORCiDGND, Timothy A. PrittsORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1097/SLA.0000000000001648
ISSN:0003-4932
ISSN:1528-1140
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28009749
Title of parent work (English):Annals of surgery : a monthly review of surgical science and practice
Publisher:Lippincott Williams & Wilkins
Place of publishing:Philadelphia
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2017
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/09/05
Tag:acid sphingomyelinase; blood banking; ceramide; lung inflammation; microparticle
Volume:265
Issue:1
Number of pages:9
First page:218
Last Page:226
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

