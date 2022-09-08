Schließen

Is more always up?

  It has been argued that the association of numbers and vertical space plays a fundamental role for the understanding of numerical concepts. However, convincing evidence for an association of numbers and vertical bimanual responses is still lacking. The present study tests the vertical Spatio-Numerical-Association-of-Response-Codes (SNARC) effect in a number classification task by comparing anatomical hand-based and spatial associations. A mixed effects model of linear spatial-numerical associations revealed no evidence for a vertical but clear support for an anatomical SNARC effect. Only if the task requirements prevented participants from using a number-hand association due to frequently alternating hand-to-button assignments, numbers were associated with the vertical dimension. Taken together, the present findings question the importance of vertical associations for the conceptual understanding of numerical magnitude as hypothesised by some embodied approaches to number cognition and suggest a preference for ego-over geocentric reference frames for the mapping of numbers onto space.

Metadaten
Author details:Michael Wiemers, Harold Bekkering, Oliver LindemannORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/20445911.2017.1302451
ISSN:2044-5911
ISSN:2044-592X
Title of parent work (English):Journal of cognitive psychology
Subtitle (English):evidence for a preference of hand-based associations over vertical number mappings
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/03/20
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/09/08
Tag:SNARC effect; embodied numerosity; numerical cognition
Volume:29
Issue:5
Number of pages:11
First page:642
Last Page:652
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

