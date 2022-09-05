Schließen

Next generation cooperative wearables

  • Currently available wearables are usually based on a single sensor node with integrated capabilities for classifying different activities. The next generation of cooperative wearables could be able to identify not only activities, but also to evaluate them qualitatively using the data of several sensor nodes attached to the body, to provide detailed feedback for the improvement of the execution. Especially within the application domains of sports and health-care, such immediate feedback to the execution of body movements is crucial for (re-) learning and improving motor skills. To enable such systems for a broad range of activities, generalized approaches for human motion assessment within sensor networks are required. In this paper, we present a generalized trainable activity assessment chain (AAC) for the online assessment of periodic human activity within a wireless body area network. AAC evaluates the execution of separate movements of a prior trained activity on a fine-grained quality scale. We connect qualitative assessment withCurrently available wearables are usually based on a single sensor node with integrated capabilities for classifying different activities. The next generation of cooperative wearables could be able to identify not only activities, but also to evaluate them qualitatively using the data of several sensor nodes attached to the body, to provide detailed feedback for the improvement of the execution. Especially within the application domains of sports and health-care, such immediate feedback to the execution of body movements is crucial for (re-) learning and improving motor skills. To enable such systems for a broad range of activities, generalized approaches for human motion assessment within sensor networks are required. In this paper, we present a generalized trainable activity assessment chain (AAC) for the online assessment of periodic human activity within a wireless body area network. AAC evaluates the execution of separate movements of a prior trained activity on a fine-grained quality scale. We connect qualitative assessment with human knowledge by projecting the AAC on the hierarchical decomposition of motion performed by the human body as well as establishing the assessment on a kinematic evaluation of biomechanically distinct motion fragments. We evaluate AAC in a real-world setting and show that AAC successfully delimits the movements of correctly performed activity from faulty executions and provides detailed reasons for the activity assessment.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Martin SeiffertORCiD, Flavio Holstein, Rainer SchlosserGND, Jochen SchillerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/ACCESS.2017.2749005
ISSN:2169-3536
Title of parent work (English):IEEE access : practical research, open solutions
Subtitle (English):generalized activity assessment computed fully distributed with in a wireless body area network
Publisher:Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers
Place of publishing:Piscataway
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/09/04
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/09/05
Tag:Body sensor networks; biomechanics; distributed computing; motion analysis; multilevel systems; physical activity assessment
Volume:5
Number of pages:15
First page:16793
Last Page:16807
Organizational units:An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

