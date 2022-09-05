Schließen

An interactive platform to simulate dynamic pricing competition on online marketplaces

  E-commerce marketplaces are highly dynamic with constant competition. While this competition is challenging for many merchants, it also provides plenty of opportunities, e.g., by allowing them to automatically adjust prices in order to react to changing market situations. For practitioners however, testing automated pricing strategies is time-consuming and potentially hazardously when done in production. Researchers, on the other side, struggle to study how pricing strategies interact under heavy competition. As a consequence, we built an open continuous time framework to simulate dynamic pricing competition called Price Wars. The microservice-based architecture provides a scalable platform for large competitions with dozens of merchants and a large random stream of consumers. Our platform stores each event in a distributed log. This allows to provide different performance measures enabling users to compare profit and revenue of various repricing strategies in real-time. For researchers, price trajectories are shown which ease evaluating mutual price reactions of competing strategies. Furthermore, merchants can access historical marketplace data and apply machine learning. By providing a set of customizable, artificial merchants, users can easily simulate both simple rule-based strategies as well as sophisticated data-driven strategies using demand learning to optimize their pricing strategies.

Metadaten
Author details:Sebastian SerthORCiD, Nikolai Podlesny, Marvin Bornstein, Jan Lindemann, Johanna Latt, Jan Selke, Rainer SchlosserGND, Martin BoissierORCiD, Matthias Uflacker
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/EDOC.2017.17
ISBN:978-1-5090-3045-3
ISSN:2325-6354
Title of parent work (English):2017 IEEE 21st International Enterprise Distributed Object Computing Conference (EDOC)
Publisher:Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/11/02
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/09/05
Number of pages:6
First page:61
Last Page:66
Organizational units:An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

