Schließen

Formal models and analysis for self-adaptive cyber-physical systems

  • In this extended abstract, we will analyze the current challenges for the envisioned Self-Adaptive CPS. In addition, we will outline our results to approach these challenges with SMARTSOS [10] a generic approach based on extensions of graph transformation systems employing open and adaptive collaborations and models at runtime for trustworthy self-adaptation, self-organization, and evolution of the individual systems and the system-of-systems level taking the independent development, operation, management, and evolution of these systems into account.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Holger GieseORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-57666-4_1
ISBN:978-3-319-57666-4
ISBN:978-3-319-57665-7
ISSN:0302-9743
ISSN:1611-3349
Title of parent work (English):Lecture notes in computer science
Subtitle (English):(extended abstract)
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Cham
Editor(s):Olga Kouchnarenko, Ramtin Khosravi
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/04/13
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/09/05
Volume:10231
Number of pages:7
First page:3
Last Page:9
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.