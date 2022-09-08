Schließen

Mixed-projection treemaps

  • This paper presents a novel technique for combining 2D and 2.5D treemaps using multi-perspective views to leverage the advantages of both treemap types. It enables a new form of overview+detail visualization for tree-structured data and contributes new concepts for real-time rendering of and interaction with treemaps. The technique operates by tilting the graphical elements representing inner nodes using affine transformations and animated state transitions. We explain how to mix orthogonal and perspective projections within a single treemap. Finally, we show application examples that benefit from the reduced interaction overhead.

Metadaten
Author details:Daniel LimbergerORCiDGND, Willy ScheibelORCiD, Matthias TrappORCiDGND, Jürgen DöllnerGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/iV.2017.67
ISBN:978-1-5386-0831-9
ISSN:2375-0138
Title of parent work (English):21st International Conference Information Visualisation (IV)
Subtitle (English):a novel approach mixing 2D and 2.5D treemaps
Publisher:Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers
Place of publishing:Los Alamitos
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/11/16
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/09/08
Tag:2.5D Treemaps; Information Visualization; Multi-perspective Views; Overview plus Detail; Treemaps
Number of pages:6
First page:164
Last Page:169
Organizational units:An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

