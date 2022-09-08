Mixed-projection treemaps
- This paper presents a novel technique for combining 2D and 2.5D treemaps using multi-perspective views to leverage the advantages of both treemap types. It enables a new form of overview+detail visualization for tree-structured data and contributes new concepts for real-time rendering of and interaction with treemaps. The technique operates by tilting the graphical elements representing inner nodes using affine transformations and animated state transitions. We explain how to mix orthogonal and perspective projections within a single treemap. Finally, we show application examples that benefit from the reduced interaction overhead.
|Author details:
|Daniel LimbergerORCiDGND, Willy ScheibelORCiD, Matthias TrappORCiDGND, Jürgen DöllnerGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1109/iV.2017.67
|ISBN:
|978-1-5386-0831-9
|ISSN:
|2375-0138
|Title of parent work (English):
|21st International Conference Information Visualisation (IV)
|Subtitle (English):
|a novel approach mixing 2D and 2.5D treemaps
|Publisher:
|Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers
|Place of publishing:
|Los Alamitos
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2017/11/16
|Publication year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2022/09/08
|Tag:
|2.5D Treemaps; Information Visualization; Multi-perspective Views; Overview plus Detail; Treemaps
|Number of pages:
|6
|First page:
|164
|Last Page:
|169
|Organizational units:
|An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|Peer review:
|Referiert