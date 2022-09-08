Schließen

Maximum entropy analysis of transport networks

  • The maximum entropy method is used to derive an alternative gravity model for a transport network. The proposed method builds on previous methods which assign the discrete value of a maximum entropy distribution to equal the traffic flow rate. The proposed method however, uses a distribution to represent each flow rate. The proposed method is shown to be able to handle uncertainty in a more elegant way and give similar results to traditional methods. It is able to incorporate more of the observed data through the entropy function, prior distribution and integration limits potentially allowing better inferences to be made.

Author details:Steven H. Waldrip, Robert K. NivenORCiD, Markus AbelORCiDGND, Michael Schlegel
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/1.4985364
Date of first publication:2017/06/09
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/09/08
