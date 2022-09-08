Maximum entropy analysis of transport networks
- The maximum entropy method is used to derive an alternative gravity model for a transport network. The proposed method builds on previous methods which assign the discrete value of a maximum entropy distribution to equal the traffic flow rate. The proposed method however, uses a distribution to represent each flow rate. The proposed method is shown to be able to handle uncertainty in a more elegant way and give similar results to traditional methods. It is able to incorporate more of the observed data through the entropy function, prior distribution and integration limits potentially allowing better inferences to be made.
|Steven H. Waldrip, Robert K. NivenORCiD, Markus AbelORCiDGND, Michael Schlegel
|https://doi.org/10.1063/1.4985364
|978-0-7354-1527-0
|0094-243X
|AIP conference proceedings
|American Institute of Physics
|Melville
|Other
|English
|2017/06/09
|2017
|2022/09/08
|1853
|1
|8
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
