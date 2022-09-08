Schließen

Development of the industrial IoT competences in the areas of organization, process, and interaction based on the learning factory concept

  Lately, first implementation approaches of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies penetrate industrial value-adding processes. Within this, the competence requirements for employees are changing. Employees' organization, process, and interaction competences are of crucial importance in this new IoT environment, however, in students and vocational training not sufficiently considered yet. On the other hand, conventional learning factories evolve and transform to digital learning factories. Nevertheless, the integration of IoT technology and its usage for training in digital learning factories has been largely neglected thus far. Existing learning factories do not explicitly and properly consider IoT technology, which leads to deficiencies regarding an appropriate development of employees' Industrial IoT competences. The goal of this contribution is to point out a didactic concept that enables development and training of these new demanded competences by using an IoT laboratory. For this purpose, a design science approach is applied. The result of this contribution is a didactic concept for the development of Industrial IoT competences in an IoT laboratory.

Metadaten
Author details:Norbert GronauORCiDGND, André UllrichORCiDGND, Malte TeichmannORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.promfg.2017.04.029
ISSN:2351-9789
Title of parent work (English):Procedia manufacturing
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/06/16
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/09/08
Tag:Digital Learning Factory; Industrial IoT Competences; Student Training; Vocational Training
Volume:9
Number of pages:8
First page:254
Last Page:261
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Forschungsbereich „Politik, Verwaltung und Management“
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 35 Öffentliche Verwaltung, Militärwissenschaft / 350 Öffentliche Verwaltung, Militärwissenschaft
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

