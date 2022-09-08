Multivariate regression model from water level and production rate time series for the geothermal reservoir Waiwera (New Zealand)

Michael Kühn, Tim Schöne Water management tools are necessary to guarantee the preservation of natural resources while ensuring optimum utilization. Linear regression models are a simple and quick solution for creating prognostic capabilities. Multivariate models show higher precision than univariate models. In the case of Waiwera, implementation of individual production rates is more accurate than applying just the total production rate. A maximum of approximately 1,075 m3/day can be pumped to ensure a water level of at least 0.5 m a.s.l. in the monitoring well. The model should be renewed annually to implement new data and current water level trends to keep the quality.