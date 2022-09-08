Predicting macroscopic elastic rock properties requires detailed information on microstructure
- Predicting variations in macroscopic mechanical rock behaviour due to microstructural changes, driven by mineral precipitation and dissolution is necessary to couple chemo-mechanical processes in geological subsurface simulations. We apply 3D numerical homogenization models to estimate Young’s moduli for five synthetic microstructures, and successfully validate our results for comparable geometries with the analytical Mori-Tanaka approach. Further, we demonstrate that considering specific rock microstructures is of paramount importance, since calculated elastic properties may deviate by up to 230 % for the same mineral composition. Moreover, agreement between simulated and experimentally determined Young’s moduli is significantly improved, when detailed spatial information are employed.
|Author details:
|Maria WetzelORCiDGND, Thomas KempkaORCiDGND, Michael KühnORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.egypro.2017.08.195
|ISSN:
|1876-6102
|Title of parent work (English):
|Energy procedia
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publishing:
|Amsterdam
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2017/09/14
|Publication year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2022/09/08
|Tag:
|digital rock physics; effective elastic properties; numerical
|Volume:
|125
|Number of pages:
|10
|First page:
|561
|Last Page:
|570
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Institution name at the time of the publication:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erd- und Umweltwissenschaften
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International