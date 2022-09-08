Schließen

Integrated subsurface gas storage of CO2 and CH4 offers capacity and state-of-the-art technology for energy storage in China

  • Integration and development of the energy supply in China and worldwide is a challenge for the years to come. The innovative idea presented here is based on an extension of the “power-to-gas-to-power” technology by establishing a closed carbon cycle. It is an implementation of a low-carbon energy system based on carbon dioxide capture and storage (CCS) to store and reuse wind and solar energy. The Chenjiacun storage project in China compares well with the German case study for the towns Potsdam and Brandenburg/Havel in the Federal State of Brandenburg based on the Ketzin pilot site for CCS.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Michael KühnORCiDGND, Qi Li, Natalie Christine NakatenORCiDGND, Thomas KempkaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.egypro.2017.08.039
ISSN:1876-6102
Title of parent work (English):Energy procedia
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/09/14
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/09/08
Tag:carbon cycle; carbon dioxide; gas storage; hydrogen; methane; renewable energy
Volume:125
Number of pages:5
First page:14
Last Page:18
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Institution name at the time of the publication:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erd- und Umweltwissenschaften
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.