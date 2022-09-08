Integrated subsurface gas storage of CO2 and CH4 offers capacity and state-of-the-art technology for energy storage in China

Michael Kühn, Qi Li, Natalie Christine Nakaten, Thomas Kempka Integration and development of the energy supply in China and worldwide is a challenge for the years to come. The innovative idea presented here is based on an extension of the “power-to-gas-to-power” technology by establishing a closed carbon cycle. It is an implementation of a low-carbon energy system based on carbon dioxide capture and storage (CCS) to store and reuse wind and solar energy. The Chenjiacun storage project in China compares well with the German case study for the towns Potsdam and Brandenburg/Havel in the Federal State of Brandenburg based on the Ketzin pilot site for CCS.