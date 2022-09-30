Schließen

Non-Ideal philosophy as methodology

  This article argues that non-ideal theory is distinctive in its use of a certain methodology which is prior to specific topics (such as injustice, oppression, etc.), grounded in the idea of socially situ-ated knowledge, and able to address ideological situatedness. Drawing on standpoint epistemology, we show that one's social position within given power structures has implications for knowledge acquisition and that being in a vulnerable or marginalised position can be advantageous to knowledge acquisition. Following ideology critique, we argue that both marginalised and powerful social positions are embedded within a given ideology. As ideology is more than a mere set of attitudes or beliefs that social agents endorse or resist, situated agents and theo-rists cannot develop normative criteria that are not themselves situated. Hence, non-ideal theory has to be equipped with methods that are likely to make this situatedness visible. We close by presenting some diverse methods that already do so.

Author details:Hilkje Charlotte HänelORCiDGND, Johanna Müller
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3167/th.2022.6917202
Subtitle (English):the case of feminist philosophy
Tag:critical theory; feminist standpoint theory; ideology cri-tique; non-ideal theory; social epistemology; standpoint epistemology
