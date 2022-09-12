Schließen

Cross-linguistic adaptations of The Comprehensive Aphasia Test

  • Comparative research on aphasia and aphasia rehabilitation is challenged by the lack of comparable assessment tools across different languages. In English, a large array of tools is available, while in most other languages, the selection is more limited. Importantly, assessment tools are often simple translations and do not take into consideration specific linguistic and psycholinguistic parameters of the target languages. As a first step in meeting the needs for comparable assessment tools, the Comprehensive Aphasia Test is currently being adapted into a number of languages spoken in Europe. In this article, some key challenges encountered in the adaptation process and the solutions to ensure that the resulting assessment tools are linguistically and culturally equivalent, are proposed. Specifically, we focus on challenges and solutions related to the use of imageability, frequency, word length, spelling-to-sound regularity and sentence length and complexity as underlying properties in the selection of the testing material.

Author details:Valantis FyndanisORCiD, Marianne LindGND, Spyridoula Varlokosta, Maria KambanarosORCiD, Efstathia SoroliORCiD, Klaudia Ceder, Kleanthes K. GrohmannORCiDGND, Adrià RofesORCiD, Hanne Gram SimonsenORCiDGND, Jovana BjekićORCiD, Anna GavarróORCiDGND, Jelena Kuvač KraljevićORCiD, Silvia Martínez-FerreiroORCiD, Amaia MunarrizORCiD, Marie Pourquie, Jasmina Vuksanović, Lilla ZakariásGND, David HowardORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/02699206.2017.1310299
ISSN:0269-9206
ISSN:1464-5076
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28448766
Title of parent work (English):Clinical linguistics & phonetics
Subtitle (English):challenges and solutions
Publisher:Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Philadelphia
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/04/27
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/09/12
Tag:Aphasia; Comprehensive Aphasia Test (CAT); assessment; cross-linguistic adaptations; outcome measures
Volume:31
Issue:7-9
Number of pages:14
First page:697
Last Page:710
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

