Singular degenerate operators
- We outline some simplified and more general method for constructing parametrices on higher singular spaces. We also outline basic ideas on operators on manifolds with conical or edge singularities.
|Author details:
|Der-Chen ChangGND, Mahdi Hedayat MahmoudiORCiDGND, Bert-Wolfgang SchulzeGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1080/00036811.2017.1336546
|ISSN:
|0003-6811
|ISSN:
|1563-504X
|Title of parent work (English):
|Applicable analysis : an international journal
|Publisher:
|Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
|Place of publishing:
|Abingdon
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2017/06/12
|Publication year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2022/09/12
|Tag:
|Mellin symbols with values in the edge calculus; Operators on singular cones; parametrices of elliptic operators
|Volume:
|96
|Issue:
|14
|Number of pages:
|23
|First page:
|2434
|Last Page:
|2456
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Peer review:
|Referiert