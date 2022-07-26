Effect of the Post-Harvest Processing on Protein Modification in Green Coffee Beans by Phenolic Compounds

The protein fraction, important for coffee cup quality, is modified during post-harvest treatment prior to roasting. Proteins may interact with phenolic compounds, which constitute the major metabolites of coffee, where the processing affects these interactions. This allows the hypothesis that the proteins are denatured and modified via enzymatic and/or redox activation steps. The present study was initiated to encompass changes in the protein fraction. The investigations were limited to major storage protein of green coffee beans. Fourteen Coffea arabica samples from various processing methods and countries were used. Different extraction protocols were compared to maintain the status quo of the protein modification. The extracts contained about 4–8 µg of chlorogenic acid derivatives per mg of extracted protein. High-resolution chromatography with multiple reaction monitoring was used to detect lysine modifications in the coffee protein. Marker peptides were allocated for the storage protein of the coffee beans. Among these, the

The protein fraction, important for coffee cup quality, is modified during post-harvest treatment prior to roasting. Proteins may interact with phenolic compounds, which constitute the major metabolites of coffee, where the processing affects these interactions. This allows the hypothesis that the proteins are denatured and modified via enzymatic and/or redox activation steps. The present study was initiated to encompass changes in the protein fraction. The investigations were limited to major storage protein of green coffee beans. Fourteen Coffea arabica samples from various processing methods and countries were used. Different extraction protocols were compared to maintain the status quo of the protein modification. The extracts contained about 4–8 µg of chlorogenic acid derivatives per mg of extracted protein. High-resolution chromatography with multiple reaction monitoring was used to detect lysine modifications in the coffee protein. Marker peptides were allocated for the storage protein of the coffee beans. Among these, the modified peptides K.FFLANGPQQGGK.E and R.LGGK.T of the α-chain and R.ITTVNSQK.I and K.VFDDEVK.Q of β-chain were detected. Results showed a significant increase (p < 0.05) of modified peptides from wet processed green beans as compared to the dry ones. The present study contributes to a better understanding of the influence of the different processing methods on protein quality and its role in the scope of coffee cup quality and aroma. View Full-Text

