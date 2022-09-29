Schließen

Flight range estimation of migrant yellow-browed warblers phylloscopus inornatus on the East Asian flyway

  • Fat loads were quantified for 2125 Yellow-browed Warblers Phylloscopus inornatus trapped at a stop-over site in Far East Russia during autumn migration. Flight ranges of 660-820km were estimated for the fattest individuals, suggesting that they would need to stop for refuelling at least six times to reach their wintering areas in South East Asia.

Metadaten
Author details:Martha Maria Sander, Jana EccardORCiDGND, Wieland HeimORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/00063657.2017.1409696
ISSN:0006-3657
ISSN:1944-6705
Title of parent work (English):Bird study : the journal of the British Trust for Ornithology
Publisher:Taylor & Francis
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/12/15
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/09/29
Volume:64
Number of pages:4
First page:569
Last Page:572
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 464

