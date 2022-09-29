Flight range estimation of migrant yellow-browed warblers phylloscopus inornatus on the East Asian flyway
- Fat loads were quantified for 2125 Yellow-browed Warblers Phylloscopus inornatus trapped at a stop-over site in Far East Russia during autumn migration. Flight ranges of 660-820km were estimated for the fattest individuals, suggesting that they would need to stop for refuelling at least six times to reach their wintering areas in South East Asia.
