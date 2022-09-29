Schließen

Predicting the sources of impaired wh-question comprehension in non-fluent aphasia

  • This study investigates the comprehension of wh-questions in individuals with aphasia (IWA) speaking Turkish, a non-wh-movement language, and German, a wh-movement language. We examined six German-speaking and 11 Turkish-speaking IWA using picture-pointing tasks. Findings from our experiments show that the Turkish IWA responded more accurately to both object who and object which questions than to subject questions, while the German IWA performed better for subject which questions than in all other conditions. Using random forest models, a machine learning technique used in tree-structured classification, on the individual data revealed that both the Turkish and German IWA’s response accuracy is largely predicted by the presence of overt and unambiguous case marking. We discuss our results with regard to different theoretical approaches to the comprehension of wh-questions in aphasia.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Seçkin ArslanORCiDGND, Eren Gür, Claudia FelserORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/02643294.2017.1394284
ISSN:0264-3294
ISSN:1464-0627
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29140189
Title of parent work (English):Cognitive neuropsychology
Subtitle (English):a cross-linguistic machine learning study on Turkish and German
Publisher:Taylor & Francis
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/11/15
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/09/29
Tag:Non-fluent aphasia; random forest algorithm; sentence comprehension; wh-in-situ; wh-movement; wh-questions
Volume:34
Number of pages:20
First page:312
Last Page:331
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Potsdam Research Institute for Multilingualism (PRIM)
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 464

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.