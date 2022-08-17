Real-time monitoring of (photo)chemical reactions in micro flow reactors and levitated droplets by IR-MALDI ion mobility and mass spectrometry

One aspect of achieving a more sustainable chemical industry is the minimization of the usage of solvents and chemicals. Thus, optimization and development of chemical processes for large-scale production is favourably performed in small batches. The critical step in this approach is upscaling the batches from the small reaction systems to the large reactors mandatory for cost efficient production in an industrial environment. Scaling up the bulk volume always goes along with increasing the surface where the reaction medium is in contact with the confining vessel. Since volume scales proportional with the cubic dimension while the surface scales quadratic, their ratio is size-dependent. The influence of reaction vessel walls can change the reaction performance. A number of phenomena occurring at the surface-liquid interface can affect reaction rates and yields, resulting in possible difficulties in predicting and extrapolating from small size production scale to large industrial processes. The application of levitated droplets as a

One aspect of achieving a more sustainable chemical industry is the minimization of the usage of solvents and chemicals. Thus, optimization and development of chemical processes for large-scale production is favourably performed in small batches. The critical step in this approach is upscaling the batches from the small reaction systems to the large reactors mandatory for cost efficient production in an industrial environment. Scaling up the bulk volume always goes along with increasing the surface where the reaction medium is in contact with the confining vessel. Since volume scales proportional with the cubic dimension while the surface scales quadratic, their ratio is size-dependent. The influence of reaction vessel walls can change the reaction performance. A number of phenomena occurring at the surface-liquid interface can affect reaction rates and yields, resulting in possible difficulties in predicting and extrapolating from small size production scale to large industrial processes. The application of levitated droplets as a containerless reaction vessels provides a promising possibility to avoid the above-mentioned issues. In the presented work, an efficient coupling of acoustically levitated droplets to an ion mobility (IM) spectrometer, operating at ambient conditions, was designed for real-time monitoring of chemical reactions. The design of the system comprises noncontact sampling and ionization of the droplet realised by laser desorption/ionization at 2,94 µm. The scope of the work includes fundamental studies covering understanding of laser irradiation of droplets enclosed in an acoustical field. Understanding of this phenomenon is crucial to comprehending the effects of temporal and spatial resolution of the generated ion plume that influence the resolution of the system. The set-up includes an acoustic trap, laser irradiation and ion manipulation electrostatic lenses operating at high voltage at ambient pressure. The complexity of the design needs to fully be considered for an effective ion transfer at the interface region between the levitated droplet and IM spectrometer. For sampling and ionization, two distinct laser pulse lengths were evaluated, ns and µs. Irradiation via µs laser pulses provides several advantages: i) the droplet volume is not extensively impinged, as in case of ns laser pulses, allowing the sampling of only the small volume of the droplet; ii) the lower fluence results in less pronounced oscillations of the droplet confined in the acoustic field. The droplet will not be dissipated out of the acoustic field leading to loss of the sample; iii) the mild laser irradiation results in better spatial and temporal ion plume confinement, leading to better resolution of the detected ion packets. Finally, this knowledge allows the application of ion optics necessary to induce ion flow between the droplet suspended in the acoustic field and the IM spectrometer. The ion optics, composed of 2 electrostatic lenses placed in the near vicinity of the droplet, allow effective focusing of the ion plume and its redirection directly to the IM spectrometer entrance. This novel coupling has proved to be successful for detection of some simple molecules ionizable at the 2.94 µm wavelength. To further demonstrate the applicability of the system, a proof-of-principle reaction was selected, fulfilling the requirements of the system, and was subjected to comprehensive investigation of its performance. Herein, the reaction between N-Boc cysteine methyl ester and allyl alcohol has been performed in a batch reactor and on-line monitored via 1H NMR to establish reaction propagation. With the additional assessment, it was confirmed that the thiol-ene coupling can be performed within first 20 minutes of the irradiation with a reaction yield above 50%, proving that the reaction can be applied as a study case to assess the possibilities of the developed system.

…