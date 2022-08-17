Real-time monitoring of (photo)chemical reactions in micro flow reactors and levitated droplets by IR-MALDI ion mobility and mass spectrometry
- One aspect of achieving a more sustainable chemical industry is the minimization of the usage of solvents and chemicals. Thus, optimization and development of chemical processes for large-scale production is favourably performed in small batches. The critical step in this approach is upscaling the batches from the small reaction systems to the large reactors mandatory for cost efficient production in an industrial environment. Scaling up the bulk volume always goes along with increasing the surface where the reaction medium is in contact with the confining vessel. Since volume scales proportional with the cubic dimension while the surface scales quadratic, their ratio is size-dependent. The influence of reaction vessel walls can change the reaction performance. A number of phenomena occurring at the surface-liquid interface can affect reaction rates and yields, resulting in possible difficulties in predicting and extrapolating from small size production scale to large industrial processes. The application of levitated droplets as aOne aspect of achieving a more sustainable chemical industry is the minimization of the usage of solvents and chemicals. Thus, optimization and development of chemical processes for large-scale production is favourably performed in small batches. The critical step in this approach is upscaling the batches from the small reaction systems to the large reactors mandatory for cost efficient production in an industrial environment. Scaling up the bulk volume always goes along with increasing the surface where the reaction medium is in contact with the confining vessel. Since volume scales proportional with the cubic dimension while the surface scales quadratic, their ratio is size-dependent. The influence of reaction vessel walls can change the reaction performance. A number of phenomena occurring at the surface-liquid interface can affect reaction rates and yields, resulting in possible difficulties in predicting and extrapolating from small size production scale to large industrial processes. The application of levitated droplets as a containerless reaction vessels provides a promising possibility to avoid the above-mentioned issues. In the presented work, an efficient coupling of acoustically levitated droplets to an ion mobility (IM) spectrometer, operating at ambient conditions, was designed for real-time monitoring of chemical reactions. The design of the system comprises noncontact sampling and ionization of the droplet realised by laser desorption/ionization at 2,94 µm. The scope of the work includes fundamental studies covering understanding of laser irradiation of droplets enclosed in an acoustical field. Understanding of this phenomenon is crucial to comprehending the effects of temporal and spatial resolution of the generated ion plume that influence the resolution of the system. The set-up includes an acoustic trap, laser irradiation and ion manipulation electrostatic lenses operating at high voltage at ambient pressure. The complexity of the design needs to fully be considered for an effective ion transfer at the interface region between the levitated droplet and IM spectrometer. For sampling and ionization, two distinct laser pulse lengths were evaluated, ns and µs. Irradiation via µs laser pulses provides several advantages: i) the droplet volume is not extensively impinged, as in case of ns laser pulses, allowing the sampling of only the small volume of the droplet; ii) the lower fluence results in less pronounced oscillations of the droplet confined in the acoustic field. The droplet will not be dissipated out of the acoustic field leading to loss of the sample; iii) the mild laser irradiation results in better spatial and temporal ion plume confinement, leading to better resolution of the detected ion packets. Finally, this knowledge allows the application of ion optics necessary to induce ion flow between the droplet suspended in the acoustic field and the IM spectrometer. The ion optics, composed of 2 electrostatic lenses placed in the near vicinity of the droplet, allow effective focusing of the ion plume and its redirection directly to the IM spectrometer entrance. This novel coupling has proved to be successful for detection of some simple molecules ionizable at the 2.94 µm wavelength. To further demonstrate the applicability of the system, a proof-of-principle reaction was selected, fulfilling the requirements of the system, and was subjected to comprehensive investigation of its performance. Herein, the reaction between N-Boc cysteine methyl ester and allyl alcohol has been performed in a batch reactor and on-line monitored via 1H NMR to establish reaction propagation. With the additional assessment, it was confirmed that the thiol-ene coupling can be performed within first 20 minutes of the irradiation with a reaction yield above 50%, proving that the reaction can be applied as a study case to assess the possibilities of the developed system.…
- Eine nachhaltigere chemische Industrie erfordert eine Minimierung der Lösungsmittel und Chemikalien. Daher werden Optimierung und Entwicklung chemischer Prozesse vor einer Produktion in großem Maßstab in kleinen Chargen durchgeführt. Der entscheidende Schritt bei diesem Ansatz ist die Skalierbarkeit von kleinen Reaktionssystemen auf große, kosteneffiziente Reaktoren. Die Vergrößerung des Volumens des Reaktionsmediums geht immer mit der Vergrößerung der Oberfläche einher, die mit dem begrenzenden Gefäß in Kontakt steht. Da das Volumen kubisch, während die Oberfläche quadratisch mit zunehmendem Radius skaliert, nimmt ihr Verhältnis nicht linear zu. Viele an der Grenzfläche zwischen Oberfläche und Flüssigkeit auftretende Phänomene können die Reaktionsgeschwindigkeiten und Ausbeuten beeinflussen, was zu falschen Prognosen aufgrund der kleinskaligen Optimierung führt. Die Anwendung von schwebenden Tropfen als behälterlose Reaktionsgefäße bietet eine vielversprechende Möglichkeit, die oben genannten Probleme zu vermeiden. In derEine nachhaltigere chemische Industrie erfordert eine Minimierung der Lösungsmittel und Chemikalien. Daher werden Optimierung und Entwicklung chemischer Prozesse vor einer Produktion in großem Maßstab in kleinen Chargen durchgeführt. Der entscheidende Schritt bei diesem Ansatz ist die Skalierbarkeit von kleinen Reaktionssystemen auf große, kosteneffiziente Reaktoren. Die Vergrößerung des Volumens des Reaktionsmediums geht immer mit der Vergrößerung der Oberfläche einher, die mit dem begrenzenden Gefäß in Kontakt steht. Da das Volumen kubisch, während die Oberfläche quadratisch mit zunehmendem Radius skaliert, nimmt ihr Verhältnis nicht linear zu. Viele an der Grenzfläche zwischen Oberfläche und Flüssigkeit auftretende Phänomene können die Reaktionsgeschwindigkeiten und Ausbeuten beeinflussen, was zu falschen Prognosen aufgrund der kleinskaligen Optimierung führt. Die Anwendung von schwebenden Tropfen als behälterlose Reaktionsgefäße bietet eine vielversprechende Möglichkeit, die oben genannten Probleme zu vermeiden. In der vorgestellten Arbeit wurde eine effiziente Kopplung von akustisch schwebenden Tropfen und IM Spektrometer für die Echtzeitüberwachung chemischer Reaktionen entwickelt, bei denen akustisch schwebende Tropfen als Reaktionsgefäße fungieren. Das Design des Systems umfasst die berührungslose Probenahme und Ionisierung, die durch Laserdesorption und -ionisation bei 2,94 µm realisiert wird. Der Umfang der Arbeit umfasst grundlegende Studien zum Verständnis der Laserbestrahlung von Tropfen im akustischen Feld. Das Verständnis dieses Phänomens ist entscheidend, um den Effekt der zeitlichen und räumlichen Auflösung der erzeugten Ionenwolke zu verstehen, die die Auflösung des Systems beeinflusst. Der Aufbau umfasst eine akustische Falle, Laserbestrahlung und elektrostatische Linsen, die bei hoher Spannung unter Umgebungsdruck arbeiten. Ein effektiver Ionentransfer im Grenzflächenbereich zwischen dem schwebenden Tropfen und dem IMS muss daher elektrostatische und akustische Felder vollständig berücksichtigen. Für die Probenahme und Ionisation wurden zwei unterschiedliche Laserpulslängen untersucht, nämlich im ns- und µs-Bereich. Die Bestrahlung über µs-Laserpulse bietet gegenüber ns-Pulse mehrere Vorteile: i) das Tropfenvolumen wird nicht stark beeinflusst, was es ermöglichet, nur ein kleines Volumen des Tropfens abzutasten; ii) die geringere Fluenz führt zu weniger ausgeprägten Schwingungen des im akustischen Feld eingeschlossenen Tropfens und der Tropfen wird nicht aus dem akustischen Feld rückgeschlagen, was zum Verlust der Probe führen würde; iii) die milde Laserbestrahlung führt zu einer besseren räumlichen und zeitlichen Begrenzung der Ionenwolken, was zu einer besseren Auflösung der detektierten Ionenpakete führt. Schließlich ermöglicht dieses Wissen die Anwendung der Ionenoptik, die erforderlich ist, um den Ionenfluss zwischen dem im akustischen Feld suspendierten Tropfen und dem IM Spektrometer zu induzieren. Die Ionenoptik aus 2 elektrostatischen Linsen in der Nähe des Tropfens ermöglicht es, die Ionenwolke effektiv zu fokussieren und direkt zum IM Spektrometer-Eingang zu führen. Diese neuartige Kopplung hat sich beim Nachweis einiger basischer Moleküle als erfolgreich erwiesen. Um die Anwendbarkeit des Systems zu belegen, wurde die Reaktion zwischen N-Boc Cysteine Methylester und Allylalkohol in einem Chargenreaktor durchgeführt und online überwacht. Für eine Kalibrierung wurde der Reaktionsfortschritt parallel mittels 1H-NMR verfolgt. Der beobachtete Reaktionsumsatz von mehr als 50% innerhalb der ersten 20 Minuten demonstrierte die Eignung der Reaktion, um die Einsatzpotentiale des entwickelten Systems zu bewerten.…
Aleksandra Michalik-Onichimowska
translated title (German):
Echtzeit-Überwachung von (Photo)chemischen Reaktionen in Mikroströmungsreaktoren und schwebenden Tropfen durch IR-MALDI Ionenmoblität- und Massenspektrometrie
Tag:
Ionenmobilitätspektrometrie; Massenspektrometrie; Photochemische Reaktionen; akustisch schwebende Tropfen
acoustically levitated droplets; ion mobility spectrometry; mass spectrometry; photochemical reactions
