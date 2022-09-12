Early access to lexical-level phonological representations of Mandarin word-forms
- An auditory habituation design was used to investigate whether lexical-level phonological representations in the brain can be rapidly accessed after the onset of a spoken word. We studied the N1 component of the auditory event-related electrical potential, and measured the amplitude decrements of N1 associated with the repetition of a monosyllabic tone word and an acoustically similar pseudo-word in Mandarin Chinese. Effects related to the contrastive onset consonants were controlled for by introducing two control words. We show that repeated pseudo-words consistently elicit greater amplitude decrements in N1 than real words. Furthermore, this lexicality effect is free from sensory fatigue or rapid learning of the pseudo-word. These results suggest that a lexical-level phonological representation of a spoken word can be accessed as early as 110ms after the onset of the word-form.
|Jinxing YueORCiD, Kai-Uwe AlterORCiDGND, David HowardORCiD, Roelien BastiaanseORCiDGND
|Language, cognition and neuroscience
|Auditory N1; Mandarin Chinese; event-related potential; language; lexical access; short-term habituation; spoken word
