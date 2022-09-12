pH-sensitivity and conformation change of the n-terminal methacrylated peptide VK20

N-terminal methacrylation of peptide MAXI, which is capable of conformational changes variation of the pH, results in a peptide, named VK20. Increasing the reactivity of this terminal group enables further coupling reactions or chemical modifications of the peptidc. However, this end group functionalization may influence the ability of confonnational changes of VK20; as well as its properties. In this paper; the influence of pH on the transition between random coil and beta-sheet conformation of VK20; including the transition kinetics, were investigated. At pH values of 9 and higher, the kinetics beta-sheet formation increased tor VK(2 0, compared to MAXI. The self-assembly into beta-sheets recognized by the formation of a physically crosslinked gel was furthermore indicated by a significant increase of G. An increase in pH (from 9 to 9.5) led to a faster gelation of the peptide VK20. Simultaneously, G was increased from 460 +/- 70 Pa (at pH 9) to 1520 +/- 180 Pa (at pH 9.5). At the nanoscale, the gel showed a highly interconnected

N-terminal methacrylation of peptide MAXI, which is capable of conformational changes variation of the pH, results in a peptide, named VK20. Increasing the reactivity of this terminal group enables further coupling reactions or chemical modifications of the peptidc. However, this end group functionalization may influence the ability of confonnational changes of VK20; as well as its properties. In this paper; the influence of pH on the transition between random coil and beta-sheet conformation of VK20; including the transition kinetics, were investigated. At pH values of 9 and higher, the kinetics beta-sheet formation increased tor VK(2 0, compared to MAXI. The self-assembly into beta-sheets recognized by the formation of a physically crosslinked gel was furthermore indicated by a significant increase of G. An increase in pH (from 9 to 9.5) led to a faster gelation of the peptide VK20. Simultaneously, G was increased from 460 +/- 70 Pa (at pH 9) to 1520 +/- 180 Pa (at pH 9.5). At the nanoscale, the gel showed a highly interconnected fibrillar/network structure with uniform fibril widths of approximately 3.4 +/- 0.5 nm (N=30). The recovery of the peptide conformation back to random coil resulted in the dissolution of the gel; whereby the kinetics of the recovery depended on the pH. Conclusively, the ability of MAXI to undergo confommtional changes was not affected by N-terminal methacrylation whereas the kinetics of pH-sensitive beta-sheet formations has been increased.

