Construction of series of perfect lattices by layer superposition
- We construct a new series of perfect lattices in n dimensions by the layer superposition method of Delaunay-Barnes.
|Sergey B. Vasiliev, Nikolaj Nikolaevič TarchanovORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.17516/1997-1397-2017-10-3-353-361
|1997-1397
|2313-6022
|Journal of Siberian Federal University : Mathematics & physics
|Žurnal Sibirskogo Federalʹnogo Universiteta = Journal of Siberian Federal University : Serija Matematika i fizika = Mathematics & physics
|Sibirskij Federalʹnyj Universitet
|Krasnojarsk
|Article
|English
|2017/03/27
|2017
|2022/09/19
|division of spaces; lattice packing and covering; polyhedra and polytopes; regular figures
|10
|3
|9
|353
|361
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Referiert