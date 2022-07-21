Schließen

Young citizens

    Export metadata

    Additional Services

    Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
    Metadaten
    ISBN:978-3-7425-0777-8
    Title of parent work (German):Schriftenreihe / Bundeszentrale für Politische Bildung ; Band 10777
    Subtitle (German):Handbuch politische Bildung in der Grundschule
    Publisher:Bundeszentrale für Politische Bildung
    Place of publishing:Bonn
    Editor(s):Iris Baumgardt, Dirk Lange
    Further contributing person(s):Marie Geißler
    Publication type:Monograph/Edited Volume
    Language:German
    Year of first publication:2022
    Publication year:2022
    Release date:2022/07/21
    Number of pages:475
    Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
    DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft

    KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

    Einverstanden ✔
    Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.