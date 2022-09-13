Schließen

Analysis of longitudinal data of height z-scores in kindergarten children

  • Changes in body height throughout extended historic periods are very complex and dynamic processes. Thispilot study aimed to investigate the pattern of longitudinal height z-scores changes in children before and after entering kindergarten. In summer 2016, we measured height and weight of 32 children from 4 groups of two kindergartens aged 3–6 years. All ages were centered according to the age of entry into the kindergarten. For each child we determined mean z-scores for height before and after entering the kindergarten, and assessed the variances for each kindergarten group. Twenty-two children targeted in height z-scores towards average height of their respective kindergarten group, 10 children did not. Due to the small numbers, the convergence in height variance however, remained insignificant (chi-squared independence test, p = 0.127). Additional studies with larger sample sizes are needed to confirm this pilot study.

Author details:Anna-Franziska Czernitzki, Christina Pospisil, Martin MusalekORCiD, Rebekka MummORCiDGND, Christiane SchefflerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1127/anthranz/2017/0708
ISSN:0003-5548
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28485754
Title of parent work (English):Journal of biological and clinical anthropology : Anthropologischer Anzeiger ; Mitteilungsorgan der Gesellschaft für Anthropologie
Subtitle (English):a pilot study
Publisher:Schweizerbart science publishers
Place of publishing:Stuttgart
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/05/08
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/09/13
Tag:Height z-score; kindergarten children; secular trend; social signal; strategic growth adjustment
Volume:74
Issue:2
Number of pages:4
First page:109
Last Page:112
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

