Analysis of longitudinal data of height z-scores in kindergarten children
- Changes in body height throughout extended historic periods are very complex and dynamic processes. Thispilot study aimed to investigate the pattern of longitudinal height z-scores changes in children before and after entering kindergarten. In summer 2016, we measured height and weight of 32 children from 4 groups of two kindergartens aged 3–6 years. All ages were centered according to the age of entry into the kindergarten. For each child we determined mean z-scores for height before and after entering the kindergarten, and assessed the variances for each kindergarten group. Twenty-two children targeted in height z-scores towards average height of their respective kindergarten group, 10 children did not. Due to the small numbers, the convergence in height variance however, remained insignificant (chi-squared independence test, p = 0.127). Additional studies with larger sample sizes are needed to confirm this pilot study.
|Author details:
|Anna-Franziska Czernitzki, Christina Pospisil, Martin MusalekORCiD, Rebekka MummORCiDGND, Christiane SchefflerORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1127/anthranz/2017/0708
|ISSN:
|0003-5548
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28485754
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of biological and clinical anthropology : Anthropologischer Anzeiger ; Mitteilungsorgan der Gesellschaft für Anthropologie
|Subtitle (English):
|a pilot study
|Publisher:
|Schweizerbart science publishers
|Place of publishing:
|Stuttgart
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2017/05/08
|Publication year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2022/09/13
|Tag:
|Height z-score; kindergarten children; secular trend; social signal; strategic growth adjustment
|Volume:
|74
|Issue:
|2
|Number of pages:
|4
|First page:
|109
|Last Page:
|112
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert